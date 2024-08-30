News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Gazprom chairman comments on relations with China and Central Asia

Gazprom chairman comments on relations with China and Central Asia

By

The Chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom, Alexey Miller, has commented on the relations of Gazprom with China and Central Asia. He was addressing a meeting on the eve of the ‘Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day’ on 29 August 2024.

Here is the relevant portion from the press release by Gazprom:

“Our key partners are the largest consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. First and foremost, this is, of course, China. We are consistently increasing gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to the Chinese market. Over eight months, we have increased our supplies by 37% compared to the same period last year. In addition, this year Gazprom has already broken its daily supply records to China seven times. And next year, in 2025, we will bring the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to its design capacity, to our contract shelf – 38 billion cubic meters of gas. We are also implementing new projects. In particular, at the end of January 2027, gas will go to China via the “Far Eastern” route. The construction of the main gas pipeline is proceeding strictly according to schedule,” said Alexey Miller.

Gazprom is expanding cooperation with the Central Asian countries, where energy consumption is also growing. The Chairman of the Management Board noted that “these republics are developing very intensively in economic and social terms. And this opens up new opportunities for us. In January-August alone, over eight months, we doubled gas supplies to this region. And, for example, now the requests that we satisfy for gas supplies to Uzbekistan are going through the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline at the maximum technically possible level. At the winter level. At the level at which we supplied gas to Uzbekistan last winter, when there was an abnormally strong cold there.” /// nCa, 30 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Russia poised to pump more natural gas to China – No effect on supplies from Central Asia
  2. Gazprom: global gas consumption will grow by 20% in the next 20 years – China to drive 40% of the growth
  3. Central Asia Secured Long-Term Gas Supplies from Russia – Gazprom Signs 15-Year Deal for Gas Transit Through Kazakhstan
  4. Chart of the Day: China-Central Asia relations enter a new era of mutual trust and benefit
  5. Russia is positive about the development of China-Central Asia relations
  6. Gazprom and Uzbekistan sign strategic energy cooperation memorandum – Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan are stable
  7. Connecting thread. The gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China is the best example of cooperation between Central Asia and China
  8. Tajikistan builds first tunnel for the Central Asia-China gas pipeline Line D
  9. Supplies of Turkmen gas to Gazprom may reach 9 billion cubic meters this year
  10. Gazprom reports nearly 20% decline in production
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan