Gazprom chairman comments on relations with China and Central Asia

The Chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom, Alexey Miller, has commented on the relations of Gazprom with China and Central Asia. He was addressing a meeting on the eve of the ‘Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day’ on 29 August 2024.

Here is the relevant portion from the press release by Gazprom:

“Our key partners are the largest consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. First and foremost, this is, of course, China. We are consistently increasing gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to the Chinese market. Over eight months, we have increased our supplies by 37% compared to the same period last year. In addition, this year Gazprom has already broken its daily supply records to China seven times. And next year, in 2025, we will bring the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to its design capacity, to our contract shelf – 38 billion cubic meters of gas. We are also implementing new projects. In particular, at the end of January 2027, gas will go to China via the “Far Eastern” route. The construction of the main gas pipeline is proceeding strictly according to schedule,” said Alexey Miller.

Gazprom is expanding cooperation with the Central Asian countries, where energy consumption is also growing. The Chairman of the Management Board noted that “these republics are developing very intensively in economic and social terms. And this opens up new opportunities for us. In January-August alone, over eight months, we doubled gas supplies to this region. And, for example, now the requests that we satisfy for gas supplies to Uzbekistan are going through the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline at the maximum technically possible level. At the winter level. At the level at which we supplied gas to Uzbekistan last winter, when there was an abnormally strong cold there.” /// nCa, 30 August 2024