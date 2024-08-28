Continue enjoying the Olympic thrill on Türkiye’s Stunning Coastlines

The thrill of the Paris Olympics 2024 has been genuinely captivating, filling us all with great excitement about the games. After enjoying days filled with the spirit of sports, you can channel that enthusiasm into your next adventures along Türkiye’s stunning Aegean and Mediterranean shores. The Turkish Riviera and Aegean regions, well-known for their pristine Blue Flag beaches, ancient sites, and vibrant cuisines, are also the country’s top destinations for outdoor sports. From water sports to cycling and golf, you can experience some Olympic sports firsthand in these stunning locations and create memorable moments.

Did you know that the Phrygians, a mighty Iron Age kingdom of Anatolia, inspired the mascots of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games? As stated by the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge mascots are designed as floppy hats based on the traditional caps once worn by the Phrygians and adorned in blue, white, and red, the colours of the French flag. Reflecting the cultural heritage of the ancient Anatolian kingdom, Phrygia, the mascots also celebrate the notion of liberty with their cap shape, which you can also remember as a wardrobe staple of the Smurfs.

Thrilling Aquatic Sports on Türkiye Coasts

Aquatic sports, one of the standouts in the Olympics, captivated many audiences around the world. Imagine bringing that exhilaration to life on Türkiye’s breathtaking Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. The first water sport you can try in the region is diving. The region’s diving spots, stretching from Çanakkale to Ayvalık and Bodrum to Kaş, among the world’s top diving centres, offer underwater ruins, shipwrecks, and vibrant fauna. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. You can also embrace the rush of windsurfing in İzmir’s cozy holiday resort, Alaçatı, and Muğla’s Datça Peninsula. It is also possible to kitesurf in Akyaka, a Cittaslow town between Alaçatı and Datça. When you arrive in Antalya, the pearl of the Turkish Riviera, you can have an exciting rafting experience in Köprülü Canyon and try canoeing over the Sunken City of Ancient Lycia in Kekova.

Olympic Walks in Türkiye’s Best Trekking Routes

If the Olympics race walks inspired you to experience this simple yet effective sport, we recommend the breathtaking trekking routes on Türkiye’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. These routes at different levels, from peaceful to challenging strolls, offer unforgettable journeys accompanied by scenic landscapes, picturesque views, charming villages and historical sites. Among these routes are the Ida Mountains (Kaz Dağları) of the North Aegean; the Phrygian Way, following the traces of Phrygians, starting from Afyonkarahisar; the Carian Trail, in the footsteps of the ancient Carian civilisation; the Pisidia Cultural Heritage Trail, where you can explore the ancient Pisidia region; and the St. Paul Trail, following the tracks that St. Paul, an essential figure in the spread of Christianity, once used. However, the Lycian Way, Türkiye’s “first long-distance walking route”, is the best-known among them. Starting from Fethiye Ölüdeniz, the way passes through forests and ancient sites like the UNESCO heritage Xanthos-Lethoon and ends in Geyikbayırı, Türkiye’s most extensive climbing garden. After your walk, you can also have an exciting climbing adventure in Geyikbayırı.

Cycling Joy on Diverse Bike Routes

Cycling events across five disciplines (road, track, mountain biking, BMX racing, and BMX freestyle) at this year’s Olympics were also another highlight with an intense race. If you are also a biker and enjoy the joy of cycling, you can find exceptional routes in the Aegean and Turkish Riviera regions. One of the most interesting cycling routes you can try in the Aegean part is the EuroVelo 8 Mediterranean Route. The route enters Türkiye from İzmir’s Dikili Port and passes through many villages and holiday resorts, including Seferihisar, Sığacık, Urla, and Alaçatı. On the route, you can see the İzmir Bird Sanctuary in the Gediz Delta, visit UNESCO sites Pergamum and Ephesus, and enjoy Aegean Sea views. If you are looking for more challenging types of cycling, Antalya’s Kemer district is ideal for you with its routes designed for mountain and gravel cycling. The mountain biking routes between Kemer and places such as Gedelme, Çalıştepe, Çukuryayla, and Beycik promise high levels of adrenaline and unforgettable vistas. The gravel bike route between Kemer and the summit of Tahtalı Mountain, on the other hand, is a short but challenging one. During cycling holidays in the Aegean and Turkish Riviera, you can also stay in bike-friendly hotels that offer various facilities, from special menus and route information to secure parking and repair/maintenance tools.

World-Class Golfing in Türkiye

Golf, which made a striking return to the Olympics in 2016, showcased one of the best competitive tournaments on the global stage in this year’s Games. The best way to get into playing this sport is a golf holiday in Belek, Antalya’s golf paradise. Belek is an exceptional destination with its world-class golf courses, providing an ideal setting to experience top-tier golfing amidst stunning Mediterranean scenery. Eleven golf clubs and seventeen 18-hole championship courses serve golfers of all levels here. In Belek, the year-round golf experience is also enhanced with 24-hour access to courses, further making the region a centre of attraction. To provide a superior golf experience, some clubs feature unique lighting systems for night golfing, an incomparable way to play on Belek’s lush green courses. ///nCa, 28 August 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)