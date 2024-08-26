Turkmenistan and Iran are preparing to establish joint trade zone

Turkmenistan and Iran are preparing to establish a joint trade zone. It will be located Incheh Borun n the Golistan province of Iran.
It is a small town with population of about 2000. Nevertheless, it is strategically important as the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway line enters Iran at this point.
An area of 12577 hectares (about 125 square km). It is 40km from the Gorgan city, the capital of the Golistan province.
Malek Hosseini, the Managing Director of Incheh Borun Free Zone, highlights the merits of the zone:
- Crossing the KTI regional corridor (Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway line), the presence of Incheh Borun border terminal, proximity to the international airport, proximity and connection with the densely populated markets of CIS countries and Central Asia, having historical security, the existence of wide grain, energy, mineral, food markets, oil products and virginity of this region for loading and various industries can be considered as special opportunities and attractions of this region for investment.
- A threefold increase in the value-added share of the industry sector of the province through the creation of 1600 industrial units, the creation of 47,000 direct jobs, an increase in the volume of cargo up to 20 million tons by 2041, creating employment by emphasizing the participation of the local community in the businesses of the Incheh Borun Free Trade Zone Organization, increasing the volume of rail freight to about 13 million tons, an increase in imports by 6 million tons, an increase in exports by 9 million tons worth 6.2 billion dollars, and an increase in the transit of the region to 2 million tons are part of the future vision for this region. /// nCa, 26 August 2024 (photo credit – Financial Tribune)