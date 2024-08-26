Turkmenistan and Iran are preparing to establish joint trade zone

Turkmenistan and Iran are preparing to establish a joint trade zone. It will be located Incheh Borun n the Golistan province of Iran.

It is a small town with population of about 2000. Nevertheless, it is strategically important as the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway line enters Iran at this point.

An area of 12577 hectares (about 125 square km). It is 40km from the Gorgan city, the capital of the Golistan province.

Malek Hosseini, the Managing Director of Incheh Borun Free Zone, highlights the merits of the zone: