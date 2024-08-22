The Eurasian Development Bank together with the CAREC Institute, the Asia Development Bank and other partners are pleased to announce the 8th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum (CTTDF), set to take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from August 27-28, 2024.

For details and contact information, please visit this link :

https://eabr.org/en/press/events/upcoming-events/join-the-conversation-on-climate-solutions-8th-carec-think-tank-development-forum-in-almaty—-/

This year’s forum, themed “The Climate Challenge: Thinking Beyond Borders for Collective Action,” will bring together policymakers, experts, and leaders from across Asia to advance regional cooperation on climate action. /// nCa, 22 August 2024