News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Join the Conversation on Climate Solutions: 8th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum in Almaty

Join the Conversation on Climate Solutions: 8th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum in Almaty

By

The Eurasian Development Bank together with the CAREC Institute, the Asia Development Bank and other partners are pleased to announce the 8th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum (CTTDF), set to take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from August 27-28, 2024.

For details and contact information, please visit this link :

https://eabr.org/en/press/events/upcoming-events/join-the-conversation-on-climate-solutions-8th-carec-think-tank-development-forum-in-almaty—-/

This year’s forum, themed “The Climate Challenge: Thinking Beyond Borders for Collective Action,” will bring together policymakers, experts, and leaders from across Asia to advance regional cooperation on climate action. /// nCa, 22 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. CAREC Countries Endorse New Vision to Fight Climate Change Together
  2. EVENT – Unveiling a Sustainable Future: 3rd CAREC Climate Policy Dialogue
  3. Central Asian States rally for water and climate solutions: Dushanbe Forum tackles critical water and climate challenges, signalling a united regional approach
  4. Присоединяйтесь к разговору о климатических решениях: 8-й Форум по развитию аналитических центров ЦАРЭС в Алматы
  5. Turkmenistan presented the priorities of the national climate change strategy at the SPECA Economic Forum in Almaty
  6. Eurasian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Emirati consulting company join forces to introduce Islamic finance in Central Asia
  7. Global Forum on Migration and Development Addresses Impacts of Climate Change on Human Mobility
  8. Turkmen Youth to Discuss Climate Change Solutions at LCOY 2023
  9. CAREC Think Tanks Explore Role of Digital Adoption in Driving Sustainable Economic Development in Central Asia
  10. Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty – Joint Press statement issued following forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan