Central Asia has high level of self-sufficiency in food products

The latest data from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) shows that the Central Asian countries have a high level of self-sufficiency in most food products. Nevertheless, the bank notes that there is the shortage of certain types of products.

A short report by Kazinform, citing the data from the EDB gives the following picture :

The level of self-sufficiency in most countries in the region exceeds 80-95%. At the same time, more southern countries demonstrate the best performance in terms of production of fruits and vegetables traditional for areas with warm climates.

However, in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan there were insufficient levels of self-sufficiency in vegetable oils, grains and sugar.

In Kazakhstan, there was an insufficient level of domestic production of sugar, as well as fruits and berries. Significant differences between countries in the region remain in terms of not only food production, but also food consumption.

In terms of their energy value, average diets in Central Asian countries also differ: in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, according to FAO, this figure is lower, and in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan it exceeds the level of 2800 kcal/day (corresponding to the upper limit of the state of food well-being, which minimizes risks hunger, but the diet is insufficient – editor’s note) and is comparable to the indicators of developed countries (over 3000 kcal/day).

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which have significantly smaller economies, despite progress in ensuring food security, remain dependent on food imports and are net importers of food products. Among the Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is the only net exporter in terms of energy value. As a result, Central Asia as a whole has been food deficient in recent years. At the same time, in all countries the diet remains unbalanced in terms of basic nutritional elements – cheaper products of plant origin predominate.

For some types of food, average per capita consumption remains below the standards adopted in Central Asian countries, in particular:

– for Kazakhstan – for dairy and meat products, eggs, fruits and berries, vegetables, bakery products;

– for Kyrgyzstan – for meat and fish products, eggs, vegetable oil;

– for Tajikistan – for dairy and meat products, fruits and berries, potatoes, vegetable oil. /// nCa, 22 August 2024