Turkmenistan – UN: Cooperation for Peace and Constructive Endeavour

As a full and active member of the United Nations, for over 30 years Turkmenistan continues to significantly contribute to the implementation of the principles of its Charter. Defending the importance of peaceful coexistence, preventive diplomacy and dialogue based on equality, Turkmenistan has always encouraged constructive collaboration on the international arena.

Preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Neutrality in 2025, as well as to fulfill the UN General Assembly Resolution on declaring the next year as the International Year of Peace and Trust, Turkmenistan will continue to cooperate actively with its partners. Concrete steps of the state are reflected in the priority positions of Turkmenistan, which will be announced at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Under the leadership of esteemed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is actively preparing for the beginning of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. As a country that has officially adopted all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and adapted them to national plans and strategies of socio-economic development, Turkmenistan calls for further strengthening of multilateral cooperation in all key areas of life activity of the society.

As is known, in June of current year the country was elected to the Vice-Chairmanship of the upcoming 79th session. Turkmenistan will continue to adhere to the principles of neutrality, non-interference and preventive diplomacy. Strengthening peace and trust at the regional level, in particular by intensifying cooperation in the framework of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, are the priorities for the near future.

Turkmenistan will continue organizational work on the development of the Global Security Strategy. In this context, the country calls for cooperation all interested states, international structures, institutions and United Nations agencies. It is important to note that the potential of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development will be further applied.

The work on international documents will continue including those pertaining to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality and the 15th anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan stands for strengthening of the role of the Non-Aligned Movement in the international dimension. According to Turkmenistan, Neutrality should be one of the principles for the reinforcement of the Non-Aligned Movement. The country invites NAM Member States to adopt agreed approaches to the issue of adding Neutrality as a factor in preserving global peace and stability, as well as preventing and settling conflicts into Turkmenistan’s initiative on the Global Security Strategy.

Possessing comprehensive experience in maintaining neutrality and supporting peaceful initiatives, Turkmenistan proposes to develop a specialized programme for the training and work of UN global mediators. In the current international environment, there is a need for professional intermediaries.

Countering terrorism also remains a priority. The country will continue close cooperation with the UN specialized structures in this field.

Turkmenistan intends to develop further collaboration in the socio-economic sphere. While continuing to work on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Turkmenistan aims to take concrete steps on eradicating poverty, improving the international financial architecture to support developing countries, strengthen global energy and transport connectivity, balanced development of global communications and technological means, as well as artificial intelligence systems.

In this regards, Turkmenistan is preparing to initiate the development of a Global Framework for Transition to the Circular Economy, as well as the preparation of a draft Action Plan for the implementation of the UN Decade on Sustainable Transport 2026-2035 in partnership with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the five UN Regional Economic Commissions.

Moreover, Turkmenistan proposes to organize an international event to mark the World Sustainable Transport Day and the subsequent Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport in accordance with UN General Assembly resolution 78/148 on “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Formation of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity and an Alliance for Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development are also among the initiatives.

For Turkmenistan, climate issues remain at the center of attention. As an important step in adopting a strategic approach to environmental problems in Central Asia, Turkmenistan will continue to work on the establishment of a special structure – the Regional Center for Technologies related to Climate Change in Central Asia. The work of such a Centre will focus on adaptation to climate change, restoration of fragile ecosystems, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, etc.

In order to implement Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Resolution 79/8 “Consideration of the modalities for the establishment of the United Nations special programme for the Aral Sea basin” dated 19 May 2023, Turkmenistan will continue consultations with the relevant United Nations agencies on the preparation of project documents for the establishment of the United Nations Special Programme for the Aral Sea Basin (UN SPAS).

The preservation of the unique natural resources of the Caspian Sea is among the priorities. In this regard, in order to enhance the international efforts in this area, Turkmenistan proposes to organize the Second Caspian Environmental Forum in 2025.

The humanitarian sphere is also a priority vector. Turkmenistan considers it important to discuss the establishment of a mechanism for regular international consultations on the implementation of the global agenda on Women, Peace and Security, with the participation of United Nations agencies: the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, UN Women, as well as other international and regional organizations. The activities of such a mechanism correlate with the goals of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia initiated by Turkmenistan.

During the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkmenistan also intends to continue supporting the activities of the Central Asian Youth Dialogue, which was established at the initiative of Turkmenistan with the aim of implementing international agenda “Youth, Peace and Security”.

Turkmenistan stands for the consolidation of international efforts to reduce and prevent statelessness, as well as intends to host a regional conference on this issue.

As one of the key advocates of promoting the global agenda “Sport for Peace and Development”, Turkmenistan attaches special importance to sports diplomacy. Accordingly, based on the experience of hosting the 1st Diplomatic UN Friendship Games in April 2024 during the UN General Assembly Sustainable Development Week in New York, Turkmenistan is preparing to submit to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution aimed at establishing the practice of holding such Games under the United Nations umbrella on a yearly basis. The main task of the document is to unfold the potential of sport as a tool for strengthening international humanitarian cooperation, interstate dialogue and trust.

In addition, in order to strengthen intercultural dialogue and implement the UN General Assembly resolutions on supporting multilingualism in international relations, Turkmenistan proposes to continue the work on the advancement of the draft UN General Assembly resolution on “World Turkic Languages Day’.

Reiterating its firm commitment to the UN as the only international organization with universal legitimacy and mandate, Turkmenistan aims to work actively both at the national level and in international formats to maintain and strengthen universal peace, stability and security and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

/// nCa (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)