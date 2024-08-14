CMF Phone 1: A Bright, Customizable Smartphone

Tamir Shakirov

On 8 July 2024, Nothing unveiled its new phone line, the CMF Phone 1, which hit the shelves in Europe, India, and other regions just four days later on July 12.

Once again, Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, has crafted a device that stands out in a crowded smartphone market. The CMF Phone 1 boasts a vibrant, unique, and fully customizable design. Currently available in black, light green, and orange, with blue exclusive to India, the phone offers a bold aesthetic.

While the CMF Phone 1 matches the Nothing Phone (2a) in terms of performance and features, its distinctive style and design set it apart. The smartphone’s standout feature is its removable and replaceable back panel, allowing for personalized customization. Additionally, the Accessory Point on the rear enables users to attach various accessories like stands, card holders, or straps.

The CMF Phone 1 comes in three storage configurations: 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, and 8/256 GB. Its camera system includes a 50 MP main lens, a 2 MP secondary sensor, and a 16 MP front camera.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone offers a full charge in 1 hour and 21 minutes. While it features IP52 splash resistance, it’s not fully waterproof. The screws on the back are functional, securing the removable panel and enabling easy cover swaps, a prime opportunity for personalization.

CMF Phone (1) European Pricing:

CMF Phone (1) 8/128 GB: €239 ($260)

CMF Phone (1) 8/256 GB: €279 ($305)

///nCa, 14 August 2024