Security, transport, energy and the climate agenda – the key statements of the President of Azerbaijan at the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana

“Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia represent a single historical, cultural, and geopolitical space, with growing strategic importance. Our peoples share a centuries-old history, culture, religion, and common values,” President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan stressed, speaking at the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana.

In his speech, Aliyev gave priority attention to the issues of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the countries of Central Asia in overcoming security challenges, in the field of transport and energy.

” Growing threats and challenges globally require the strengthening of cooperation between our countries in the sphere of defense and security. In this context, I would like to especially emphasize the international operational-tactical command-staff exercises “Birlestik-2024” held in Kazakhstan last month, in which Azerbaijan also took part. The training of cadets from Central Asian countries in Azerbaijan’s military educational institutions is also an indicator of the development of relations in this area,” the President of Azerbaijan said.

Aliyev stressed Baku’s interest in close cooperation with Central Asian countries in the field of renewable energy. The Memorandum of Cooperation on interconnection of energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed this May, is the initial step in our cooperation in the field of green energy.

Speaking about cooperation in the transport, transit and communication spheres, the President of Azerbaijan named a number of factors that increase the practical importance of the Middle Corridor. These are an increase of the throughput capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from 1 million to 5 million tons, the measures taken to expand the annual throughput capacity of the Alat International Trade Seaport from 15 million to 25 million tons, the orders for new vessels for Azerbaijan’s commercial fleet at the Caspian Sea, as well as the infrastructure projects being carried out by the Central Asian countries.

According to Aliyev, the ongoing Digital Silk Road project will contribute to the development of digital infrastructure and digital security.

Noting that Baku will host the COP29 climate conference in November this year, he stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to solve problems related to climate change. “I have already sent official invitation letters to the Presidents of Central Asian countries and will be delighted to meet with you again in Baku in November,” the President of Azerbaijan concluded his speech. ///nCa, 10 August 2024