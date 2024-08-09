Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan could make efforts to link the transport systems of Central Asia, China, Europe, the Middle East, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan could make efforts to create the necessary conditions for the linking the transport systems of Central Asia, China, Europe, the Middle East, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Astana, Friday, 9 August.

According to the State News Agency TDH, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state of Central Asia.

Thanking Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the initiative to hold the meeting, as well as for his great personal contribution to the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that cooperation between the two countries covers various spheres, including economy, trade, transport, culture and other important areas.

The President of Uzbekistan stressed the importance of opening Trading houses on mutual basis and holding economic forums, emphasizing the active development of the Turkmen-Uzbek economic partnership in a wide range of areas, including agriculture, electric power, oil and gas complex, chemical industry and other industries.

The head of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the fruitful cooperation in the energy sector. Since December 2019, Turkmen electricity has been supplied to Uzbekistan. Moreover, Uzbekistan purchases Turkmen natural gas.

The sides also noted the successful development of bilateral ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. An example is the numerous events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, celebrated in both Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 9 August 2024