President Emomali Rahmon: Rapid changes in the world necessitates developing a unified position on the future of Central Asia

Given the rapidly evolving global landscape, there is an urgent need for a unified position of Central Asian countries for the future, stated President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan during his remarks at the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The Head of Tajikistan drew the attention of counterparts from Central Asian countries to the issues of further expansion of trade and economic ties, the development of separate programs in the fields of agriculture, industry and the introduction of new technologies, the implementation of large transport, infrastructure and logistics projects, the effective use of hydropower resources, as well as interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that at the past consultative meetings, more than a hundred promising proposals and initiatives were put forward, which are under consideration. The implementation of each of them will certainly increase the potential for joint development.

Over the past five years, regional trade has surged by over 80%, surpassing $10 billion. Rahmon expressed confidence that by fully leveraging existing potential, intra-regional trade could double to reach $20 billion in the near future.

He announced a proposal to hold the first meeting of the Ministers of industry of the Central Asian countries next year in the city of Dushanbe.

He also spoke in favor of holding the annual “Expo – Central Asia” exhibition within the framework of consultative meetings.

Strengthening cooperation in the fields of e-commerce, digital technologies and energy, especially green energy, were identified as key factors in the development of a green economy in the region.

Against the background of increasing global challenges and threats, the President of Tajikistan proposed to develop new effective forms of cooperation in the field of security, in particular, the creation of mechanisms for interaction between law enforcement agencies. ///nCa, 9 August 2024