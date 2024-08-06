Turkmenistan is building up the potential of transport diplomacy and transit highways

TDH Commentary

The sphere of transport and communications is the most important component of the economy of any nation. The dynamics of its development largely determines the dynamics of the development of the whole country. In turn, one of the integral components of the transport infrastructure is the freight and passenger transportation service, which is responsible for timely and high-quality service in various directions.

The real steps taken by Turkmenistan to revive the Great Silk Road in the context of the accelerated formation of the country’s modern transport and transit logistics infrastructure have given a powerful impetus not only to the national economy, but also to regional development trends. Occupying an exceptionally advantageous geographical position – at the intersection of international transport routes running through Central Asia, Turkmenistan has a huge transit potential, which Head of State Serdar Berdimuhamedov strives to realize with maximum efficiency.

The “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the Development of Transport Diplomacy for 2022-2025” plays an important role in strengthening the legal foundations of transport diplomacy and the capabilities of the state’s transport industry, improving and implementing legislation in this area. According to this document, which includes the main directions of the national transport policy, it is envisaged to achieve a wide range of strategic goals and take measures to modernize the material and technical base of all types of transport, the formation of specialized infrastructure, etc.

Also, among the main objectives of this Program is the creation of integrated multimodal transport and transit corridors through the effective use of country’s the relevant potential.

At the 70th plenary meeting of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the proposal of Turkmenistan and with the unanimous support of the UN member states, 26 November was declared World Sustainable Transport Day, which is recognition of the broad support for initiatives of global importance put forward by Turkmenistan.

In order to highlight Turkmenistan’s efforts to develop transport links, achievements and initiatives in this area, and contribution to the preparation of the UN Program for the Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035, a ministerial meeting of the Friends of Sustainable Transport Group, established on the initiative of the Turkmen state, was held in April this year.

This is another evidence of the recognition by the community of nations of the importance of country’s international initiatives put forward by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and successfully implemented by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

A lot of work is being done in the field of transport and transit communications. Within the framework of the TRACECA project, systematic reforms are being carried out in order to revive the Great Silk Road, introduce the latest transport technologies, organize and modernize the multimodal communication system, which contributes to combining efforts to bring this area to a qualitatively new level.

In this context, the initiatives of the regional and global level of the National Leader of the Turkmen people have played an important role in the creation of appropriate transport, transit and logistics corridors in Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, in the phased development of these areas.

During an expanded Cabinet of ministers meeting, held on 12 July, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that in order to address the tasks set for the transport and communication complex, it is necessary to continue to increase the pace of passenger and cargo transportation and improve the quality of services.

Turkmenistan’s expanding international trade is driving a surge in cargo volumes, necessitating the growth and development of our nation’s transport hubs.

An important project in the transport sector is the commissioning of the Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

This significant event once again confirms that as a result of the successful implementation of large-scale transformations initiated by the leadership of Turkmenistan, work is underway to modernize the transport and communication infrastructure. This, in turn, determines the effective functioning of Turkmenistan’s transport and transit corridors, contributing to its establishment as a major transport hub of international importance.

The construction of the 600-km long Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway started on 24 January 2019. Work on its construction is carried out in three stages: Ashgabat–Tejen (203 kilometers), Tejen–Mary (109 kilometers) and Mary–Turkmenabat (288 kilometers).

The first section of Ashgabat–Tejen was commissioned in October 2021.

The Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway will provide an opportunity to significantly increase the capacity of the country’s transport system and the quality of logistics services. The improvement of the transport system, in turn, will have a huge impact on the dynamics of the national economy.

Turkmenistan is investing heavily in a comprehensive road network, extending from international highways to local thoroughfares. This robust infrastructure is essential to support rapid industrial and agricultural growth. By creating thousands of jobs, enhancing regional connectivity, facilitating international trade, and improving road safety, these road construction projects are driving economic development and improving the quality of life for citizens.

The implementation of projects of international importance in the field of air transport is underway.

At the above-mentioned expanded meeting of the Government, the President of Turkmenistan instructed the relevant heads to work on the reconstruction of airports and the constant updating of aviation equipment.

Foreign economic relations in the field of civil aviation are carried out on the basis of more than 50 international agreements and conventions with various countries. Turkmenistan is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Council for Aviation and the Use of Airspace and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), and also cooperates with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

New airports equipped with advanced equipment are being built. They include the International Airport of Ashgabat with a capacity of up to 1,600 passengers per hour, international air airports in the cities of Turkmenabat and Kerki of the Lebap province. An important event in the development of domestic civil aviation was the laying of a new international airport in the city of Jebel in the Balkan province with the participation of the head of state.

Turkmenistan Airlines is expanding its fleet with modern Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Recent acquisitions include several Boeing models and two new Airbus A330-200 cargo planes, solidifying the airline’s global competitiveness. In early 2024, a Boeing 777-300 ER passenger jet joined the fleet, following the arrival of the first aircraft of this model in December 2023.

The ground infrastructure of Ashgabat International Airport is also developing, on the territory of which there are hangars designed for parking and maintenance of airliners of various types, which allows constant monitoring of the technical condition of cargo and passenger aircraft in accordance with the requirements of the time and international standards. This is the main condition for the long-term use of aircraft and flight safety.

The aviation technical center equipped with modern equipment for aircraft maintenance is located as part of the C-check hangar complex of the Turkmen Airlines agency.

Since the beginning of this year, regular passenger flights Ashgabat–Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat, Ashgabat–Kuala Lumpur–Ashgabat, Ashgabat-Jeddah–Ashgabat, Ashgabat–Ho Chi Minh City–Ashgabat, Ashgabat–Milan–Ashgabat have been opened.

Among the tasks set by the head of state to the heads of the transport and communication complex is to increase the capacity of the country’s railway system and improve its material and technical base.

Rail transport is a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s transportation infrastructure, given its critical role in long-haul logistics.

The sector faces increasing demands to enhance efficiency, modernize management, optimize resource utilization, and prioritize passenger safety and comfort. These tasks underscore the need for continuous investment and innovation.

Currently, the length of the existing railways reaches 5173.4 kilometers, while 3947.1 kilometers of them belong to the main lines.

It should be noted that a number of major projects have already been implemented in the transport sector. Among them are the railways Uzen–Bereket–Gorgan (Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran), Kerki–Ymamnazar–Aqina (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan), Ashgabat–Dashoguz (Karakum), Zerger–Kerki. The construction of railways with their connection to the railway system of neighboring countries contributed to an increase in transit cargo transportation.

Currently, Turkmenistan is recognized as an important link in transit flows: the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transnational railway, the Kerki–Ymamnazar–Aqina, Serkhetabat–Torghundi railways, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, the Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey transport corridors, etc. In this context, Turkmenistan, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road, attaches great importance to reviving its historical role in the world, implements important projects in this direction, develops transport and communication links with the regional countries and international organizations.

Thus, from April 15 to 19 this year, the 38th meeting of the Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Authorities of the member States of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD) was held in Ashgabat. The representative forum was attended by heads and specialists of relevant departments, railway administrations from more than 20 OSJD member countries.

Among the important topics of discussion is the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the Organization, including the development of a contractual and legal framework for cooperation. The parties considered the possibilities of realizing the potential of freight and passenger transportation of Turkmenistan along existing and newly opened routes, in particular, along the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transnational railway.

As a result of the meeting, the Ashgabat Declaration was adopted, aimed at strengthening fruitful partnership and trusting relations with the OSJD member countries in the region.

One of the key tasks set by the President of Turkmenistan is to use the full potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant.

The agency “Turkmen Marine and River Ways” posted 108.9% growth in voume of services for the first half year 2024.

Over the years of independence, large-scale projects have been implemented for the comprehensive modernization and development of marine and river transport infrastructure, the number of cargo and passenger transportation has increased, the development of ports and port facilities continues, state control over safety and navigation is being improved, large-scale work has been carried out to protect the environment of the Caspian Sea and strengthen the legislative base of the industry, regulatory standards have been adopted. Turkmenistan has joined some international conventions regulating maritime trade.

Partnerships have been established with a number of major reputable structures, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the OPEC International Fund (OFID). In addition, in order to obtain appropriate certificates of recognition of international navigation in accordance with safety requirements, active cooperation is underway with such classification societies as the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) and the French inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas (BV).

Turkmenistan is expanding its shipping fleet in line with other Caspian states, aiming to bolster international trade and diversify transportation routes. New tankers and merchant vessels have been added in recent years.

Turkmenbashi Port’s advanced infrastructure is poised to meet current and future demands, transforming continental cargo logistics. The port’s strategic location will make it a vital hub for efficient and cost-effective transportation routes.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant is a fundamentally new production facility, which laid the foundation for the emergence of domestic shipbuilding. Since the beginning of this year, repairs have been carried out on one foreign and local naval vessels, a dredging vessel and two dry cargo ships are under construction.

The maximum use of the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi seaport, the specifics of the delivery of bulky and heavy cargoes to the Caspian region by various modes of transport, their transit to other Central Asian states through the territory of Turkmenistan will bring cooperation to a new stage, which will facilitate the integration of Turkmenistan into the system of world economic relations.

At an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers following the results of the first half of the year, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also identified among the priorities the modernization of the domestic communication system in accordance with the requirements of the time.

The Head of state pays special attention to the introduction of advanced technologies and equipment, increasing the types of digital services, as well as establishing mutually beneficial international cooperation in this area.

The “Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025” is a unique platform for the technological transformation of all industries and their public administration, economic development based on the country’s vast resources and production potential.

According to the relevant Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the agency “Turkmenaragatnaşyk” [Turkmen communication] has been designated as the authorized body for the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan. Within the framework of the tasks assigned to the agency, activities are carried out in the field of local and cellular telephone communications, the Internet, postal services, digital economy, cybersecurity, satellite communications, broadcasting of national television and radio channels, and training of specialists.

The Laws of Turkmenistan “On Communications”, “On Postal communications”, “On electronic document, electronic document management and digital services”, “On Electronic Government”, “On Cybersecurity”, “On legal regulation of the development of the Internet and Internet services in Turkmenistan”, “On information and its protection” were adopted, “On space activities”, “On the radio frequency spectrum”, “On courier communications” and others related to the development of the telecommunications sector and the introduction of the digital economy in the country.

General approaches and principles of organization, functioning and monitoring of management processes of fixed and wireless communication systems, telecommunication networks, etc. are being developed.

Thus, the large–scale work launched in Turkmenistan in order to improve the transport sector serves as another clear evidence that caring for people and improving the welfare of the people is a priority of the socially oriented policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan. ///originally published by TDH, 6 August 2024