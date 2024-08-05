Embassy of Pakistan hosts reception for Turkmen business delegation traveling to Pakistan



Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan of Pakistan hosted a reception on 4 August 2024 for the Turkmen business delegation traveling to Pakistan.

The delegation will participate in the FoodAG 2024.

FoodAG 2024 is the Second International Food & Agriculture Exhibition 2024 being organized by TDAP at EXPO Center Karachi (09-11 August 2024). With its theme of “Growing a sustainable future”, FoodAG 2024 will bring International and local communities together to generate a hope for building a common future.

Ambassador Wagan, in his short speech highlighted the compatibilities between the food and agriculture sectors of Pakistan and Turkmenistan. He expressed the hope that the Turkmen businessmen will find ample partnership opportunities during their participation in the exhibition. /// nCa, 5 August 2024

