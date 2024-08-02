Caspian Sea is a region of great opportunities and true neighborliness

Allaberdy Niyazov, Senior Researcher at the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Almost six years ago, the heads of the five Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia) signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea in Aktau, Kazakhstan, at the fifth Caspian Summit, which has been working on for more than 20 years. According to the document, the Caspian Sea has a special legal status: the Convention defines and regulates the rights and obligations of the parties in relation to its use. The provision that fixes the prevention of the presence of the armed forces of non-regional powers in the Caspian Sea, and also defines the five Caspian littoral States responsible for maintaining maritime security and managing its resources is of particular importance.

The defining the legal status of the Caspian Sea became relevant after the collapse of the USSR, when the emergence of new subjects of international law (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) raised the question of the delimitation of the Caspian Sea between five countries now. The research of this region has always been given great attention in the expert community. This was due to the region’s rich hydrocarbon resources and geostrategic location, where the main routes intersect along the North–South and East–West axes. Large oil reserves have become the object of exceptional attention of the global oil business. These reserves allowed to rank the Caspian sea the second Persian Gulf.

As stated by the heads of the Caspian littoral countries following the adoption of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, a consensus was reached at the Summit. It is reflected in the Summit Communique. Now there are even greater opportunities for consolidation of efforts and mutual cooperation. And the signed documents represent a new potential for the harmonious development of the economies of the countries of the region, strengthening friendship and trust. Today we see that the Caspian Sea is actually becoming a region of great opportunities and true neighborliness. The Caspian states are actively developing their transport, logistics, trade and economic ties, and this, in turn, brings peoples closer together.

For Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea is not only vast water body, it has great political and economic potential. Turkmens say: “Water is life.” The entire western border of Turkmenistan is the coast of the Caspian Sea. For Turkmenistan, as well as for other Caspian littoral countries, oil and gas extraction, as well as fishing and shipping are common activities in the sea and coastal areas, industry and agriculture are well developed there. And if we consider that the population of the Caspian region is about 14 million people, the region becomes particularly important. This understanding creates conditions for the development of not only commercial, but also industrial projects. Realizing this, the countries of the Caspian basin have been actively building up their economic capacity in recent years, which contributes to their desire to build an effective trade infrastructure.

Central Asia’s rapid development is driving the search for new trade routes and global infrastructure projects. Turkmenistan is at the forefront of these efforts. The successful conclusion of the Caspian Sea Convention and related trade agreements has opened new avenues for regional cooperation. Caspian Sea issues are a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy under President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Turkmenistan advocates for expanded, equitable cooperation with all stakeholders, especially within the UN framework.

Turkmenistan is committed to addressing global environmental challenges, including those affecting the Caspian Sea. In this direction, Turkmenistan implements a policy based on the principles of peacefulness and good neighborliness, consideration of national and common interests, equal and mutually beneficial partnership in the region, strengthening friendly relations between the peoples of the Caspian region, united by centuries-old historical and cultural ties.

Assessing the main directions of Turkmenistan’s international cooperation on the Caspian Sea, including within the framework of the implementation of the regional Caspian environmental program, it should be noted that its most important result was the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), ratified by the governments of the five Caspian littoral States. Today, the international legal basis laid down in this convention, allows the development and adoption of new policy documents aimed at regulating various aspects of the Caspian sea. By the way, Turkmenistan has since adopted several more environmental acts regulating measures to protect the nature of the coastal zone of the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan has initiated new platforms for robust political dialogue among Caspian states. A key mechanism is the regular consultations between specially appointed representatives from each country, operating under the auspices of our Foreign Ministries.

The Caspian Sea is central to numerous international projects aimed at enhancing regional prosperity.

The key priority of the coastal states remains the desire to create favorable conditions for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, improve the investment climate, create reliable and secure communications, and attract highly profitable and environmentally friendly technologies.

Turkmenistan regularly offers new approaches to solving existing and preventing possible environmental and other problems at all discussion platforms in close cooperation with its neighbors and partners, as well as the largest reputable organizations and their specialized structures.

International experts commend Turkmenistan’s dedication to safeguarding the Caspian Sea. Local expertise has resulted in the Turkmen sector being recognized as the most environmentally sound in the region. Thanks to the far-sighted state policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan, the country is systematically greening its industries and aligning national laws with global standards. Consequently, environmental sustainability is a cornerstone of all large-scale initiatives.

Maximizing the potential of the Caspian Sea, an important communication hub of continental importance, is a strategic direction for Turkmenistan, opening up prospects for expanding trade and economic ties both between the coastal countries and in terms of entering world markets.

In modern conditions, cooperation in the transport and communication sector is gaining special importance as an integral factor of global sustainable development. This area is one of the key segments of the global economy, which directly affects the efficiency and balance of global economic relations. With this in mind, Turkmenistan, together with foreign partners, consistently implements large-scale infrastructure projects to create transnational transport and transit corridors in the East–West and North–South directions, with access to the largest international and regional sea, river, road, railway and air hubs.

In general, thanks to the clear and well-coordinated interaction, the Caspian region is rapidly developing as one of the world’s largest centers for the production and transportation of hydrocarbons, becoming a global transport hub. In these conditions, it seems promising to solve a common task – to combine objective economic interests with the need to preserve the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea, which is a true pearl of nature with exceptionally rich and diverse flora and fauna, and to prevent disruption of the ecological balance.

At the moment, there is a strategy for the development of ports in the Caspian basin until 2030. The strategy itself, approved in 2017, suggests building transit trade in the Caspian Sea as a competitive alternative to the Black Sea and Mediterranean Straits, as well as the traditional sea route through the Suez Canal. The main cargo movement is carried out from China and India towards European countries, as well as towards Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf.

Today there are 12 ports in the Caspian Sea, which have developed infrastructure and opportunities for the further movement of goods by road and rail, as well as by oil pipelines. At the same time, there are all opportunities to modernize the existing port complexes and significantly increase their potential. The joint development of the Caspian region, for example, will allow for significant benefits from the total increase in the turnover of non-primary goods.

The introduction of digital technologies and the ability to integrate information systems, especially in the field of customs regulation and communication of transport companies, are becoming important. According to experts, the building of an interconnected digital environment is actively being carried out not only by the countries of the Caspian region, but also throughout the Eurasian space. The possibilities of using unified joint international transport and logistics links are also promising in this regard. This could be greatly facilitated by the introduction of modern technologies that make it possible to create comfortable conditions for doing business, especially in the field of multimodal transportation.

Additionally, there is a need to remove administrative and tariff barriers. It is necessary to harmonize legislation and tariff regulation rules in order to create competitive transportation conditions and form the economic feasibility of business development. The creation of a set of free trade agreements and tariff regulation to stimulate the creation of new value chains can be an incentive to boost trade in the region.

There is another important aspect – the rapid passage of borders. In this regard, cooperation between customs authorities and the formation of so-called “green corridors” should be developed. They are important both for transit goods and for direct trade, there is a great potential for creating added value. For the development of container transportation, it is necessary to expand the capacity of customs points.

The establishment of a dedicated international investment fund could unlock significant potential for the Caspian Sea region. By attracting substantial investments, the Caspian can become a crucial trade corridor between India, China, and Europe. The region’s abundant hydrocarbons and food products are highly sought after in Central Asia, while the growing economies of these countries necessitate efficient trade routes to European markets.

The Caspian Sea offers immense potential for cooperation and regional development. To fully realize these opportunities, we have to address connectivity issues, comprehensive infrastructural development, and efficient cargo transport, while attracting substantial investments.

By adhering to principles of equitable partnership, Turkmenistan has made significant contribution to fostering positive processes in the Caspian Sea, the shared goals of preserving environmental well-being, biological diversity and rational use of the richest natural resources of the ancient Khazar, strengthening its status as a sea peace and harmony. ///originally published by “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper, 2 Aug 2024