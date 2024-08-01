Turkmenistan Reiterates Commitment to Energy Cooperation with Türkiye

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s dedication to deepening energy ties with Turkey during a meeting with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Wednesday.

Highlighting Türkiye’s pivotal role in Turkmenistan’s foreign trade, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the vast potential for expanding collaboration in energy, mining, transportation, agriculture, and investment.

He noted that Turkmenistan is one of the countries rich in natural resources and is ready to continue cooperation with Türkiye in the energy sector in the future.

Currently, one of the most important issues is the transportation of Turkmen gas to the fraternal Turkish Republic, and then to European countries, president said.

In this regard, it was emphasized that during the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Türkiye in March this year, a “Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon resources between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye” and a “Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the development of partnership in the field of natural gas between the State Concern “Turkmengaz” and Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye”. As noted, these documents serve as an important legal basis for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, the construction of a combined cycle power plant on Turkmenistan’s Caspian coast was discussed. Upon completion, this facility will enable electricity exports to neighboring countries, including Türkiye.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed Türkiye’s proposals for enhancing cooperation in these areas.

The meeting concluded with a shared optimism for the continued growth of strategic bilateral relations. ///nCa, 1 August 2024