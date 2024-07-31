News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye holds talks in Turkmenistan

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye holds talks in Turkmenistan

By

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar arrived in Ashgabat on 30 July 2024 for talks on expanding cooperation in the field of energy, Turkish news outlets reported.

On the first day of the visit, Bayraktar held a meeting with the chairman of the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” Gurbangeldy Garlyev, the minister wrote on his page on the social network X.

During the meeting, the parties discussed steps that can be taken to establish cooperation in the mining industry in addition to the already ongoing partnership in the field of natural gas.

Bayraktar expressed confidence that Turkmenistan and Turkey “working together in the field of natural gas production, as well as in the field of mining, will sign projects that will benefit the two countries.”

On the same day, a meeting was held with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Annageldy Saparov.

During the fumes, Bayraktar told colleagues about the current electricity generation strategies in Turkey for the coming period. The importance of expanding electric power interconnections with neighboring and regional countries was also highlighted.

An important topic of discussion was the prospects for cooperation in these areas.

According to Turkish media reports, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar will be received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov today (31 Jul).

Earlier, Bayraktar stated that Türkiye is currently working on bringing up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye in the initial phase over Iran and Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 31 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkish-Turkmen cooperation will continue to grow – minister of energy and natural resources of Turkey
  2. Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas supply deal extended to 2030
  3. Türkiye will receive 2bcm of Turkmen gas through Iran-Azerbaijan infrastructure
  4. Turkish Energy Minister speaks on likely outcomes of the trilateral summit with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
  5. President of Turkmenistan visiting Türkiye, 25-26 October 2023
  6. Minister of National Defense of Türkiye is on a visit to Turkmenistan
  7. Agreement reached on transportation of Turkmen gas to Türkiye
  8. Cooperation in the energy resources supply and transport – key topics of the meeting between the Turkmenistan President and the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan
  9. President of Turkmenistan met with Prime Minister Orban in Budapest – Turkmen-Hungarian Talks Focus on Energy
  10. Turkmen Gas may Flow to Türkiye via Iran
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan