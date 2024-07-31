Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye holds talks in Turkmenistan

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar arrived in Ashgabat on 30 July 2024 for talks on expanding cooperation in the field of energy, Turkish news outlets reported.

On the first day of the visit, Bayraktar held a meeting with the chairman of the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” Gurbangeldy Garlyev, the minister wrote on his page on the social network X.

During the meeting, the parties discussed steps that can be taken to establish cooperation in the mining industry in addition to the already ongoing partnership in the field of natural gas.

Bayraktar expressed confidence that Turkmenistan and Turkey “working together in the field of natural gas production, as well as in the field of mining, will sign projects that will benefit the two countries.”

On the same day, a meeting was held with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Annageldy Saparov.

During the fumes, Bayraktar told colleagues about the current electricity generation strategies in Turkey for the coming period. The importance of expanding electric power interconnections with neighboring and regional countries was also highlighted.

An important topic of discussion was the prospects for cooperation in these areas.

According to Turkish media reports, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar will be received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov today (31 Jul).

Earlier, Bayraktar stated that Türkiye is currently working on bringing up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye in the initial phase over Iran and Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 31 July 2024