Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan took part in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Iran

On 30 July 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the visit, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Meredov conveyed congratulations and best wishes to the Head of the neighboring state on the occasion of the inauguration of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It should be noted the progressive dynamics of the Turkmen-Iranian partnership, which is of a friendly nature and is successfully developing in a wide range of areas, which is given impetus by contacts at the high and highest levels. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

