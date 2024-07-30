Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan FMs discussed preparations for the upcoming consultative summit of Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Monday, 29 July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation.

The ministers discussed current issues of the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral structures.

Topical issues of the regional and international agenda were also discussed.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on the schedule of upcoming events and visits at the high and highest levels, including on the preparation of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. ///nCa, 30 July 2024

 

