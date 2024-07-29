Single Window Boosts Turkmenistan’s Trade with Neighbors

Turkmenistan’s trade turnover with neighboring countries has surged following the implementation of a Single Window system for export-import operations, according to the State Customs Service.

In the first half of 2024, trade with Iran grew by 35%, Afghanistan increased by 27%, and Uzbekistan posted a 19% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Marine cargo transportation also grew by 8.2% during this period.

The Customs Service is committed to leveraging digital technologies, modernizing customs posts, and upgrading inspection equipment to further streamline customs procedures and facilitate cross-border trade.

The Single Window system has already significantly enhanced efficiency at customs checkpoints, contributing to the overall growth in cargo movement through Turkmenistan.///nCa, 29 July 2024