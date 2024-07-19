UPU Guidelines: viable roadmap for postal services of Central Asia to turn into e-commerce platform

nCa Report

The postal services of Central Asia are a potentially powerful platform for the promotion of ecommerce across the region.

They are present even in the smallest towns, they have the capacity to deliver the parcels to the remotest shepherd station, they have huge teams of experienced professionals, and they are already collaborating with the ecommerce companies of their own countries.

If all of the postal services of Central Asia join hands to create an integrated network, it would launch the region to become one of the most powerful ecommerce platforms in the world.

The UPU (Universal Postal Services) has issued some guidelines for this kind of partnership.

According to their website, the UPU E-commerce Guide describes how Postal organisations can actively support the development of E-commerce utilising the digital, financial and physical services of postal networks.

Policymakers and postal executives will find key information related to the development of policy frameworks, postal solutions, product development, supply-chain integration, E-commerce strategies (local, regional and global), partnerships and business models.

The guide provides a set of practical recommendations for postal organizations for the development of their own e-commerce capabilities to support the development of domestic, regional and cross-border e-commerce markets. UPU capacity building and technical assistance specific to e-commerce development is explained.

Boosting e-commerce: A how-to guide for postal operators

https://www.upu.int/en/publications/digital-services/boosting-ecommerce-a-howto-guide-for-postal-operators

The guide is available from the above link in the English, French, Spanish, Arabic and Russian languages.

Several resources related to ecommerce are also available at the UPU website:

Frequently asked questions about the UPU E-Commerce Programme (ECOMPRO)

https://www.upu.int/UPU/media/upu/files/postalSolutions/programmesAndServices/ecommerce/faqAboutTheUpuECommerceProgrammeEcomproEn.pdf

Global Track and Trace

https://www.upu.int/en/Global-Track-Trace

Customs Declaration System

https://www.upu.int/en/Postal-Solutions/Technical-Solutions/Products/CDS—Customs-Declaration-System

Basic Information Tools for Web Stores

https://www.upu.int/UPU/media/upu/files/postalSolutions/programmesAndServices/ecommerce/reportEcommerceSytemRequirementsEn.pdf

E-shopping for Everyone Everywhere – A White Paper

https://www.upu.int/en/postal-solutions/programmes-services/ecommerce#:~:text=E%2Dshopping%20for%20Everyone%20Everywhere%20%E2%80%93%20A%20White%20Paper

E-Shopping Key Elements for designated operators

https://www.upu.int/en/postal-solutions/programmes-services/ecommerce#:~:text=E%2DShopping%20Key%20Elements%20for%20designated%20operators

Global e-Shop Postal Services

https://www.upu.int/UPU/media/upu/files/postalSolutions/programmesAndServices/ecommerce/presentationEcommerceGlobalEshopEn.pdf

A key opportunity for the postal sector in the Information Society

https://www.upu.int/UPU/media/upu/files/postalSolutions/programmesAndServices/ecommerce/documentCongressEshoppingThroughPostsEn.pdf

Hong Kong Statement on the development of cross-border e-commerce

https://www.upu.int/en/postal-solutions/programmes-services/ecommerce#:~:text=Hong%20Kong%20Statement%20on%20the%20development%20of%20cross%2Dborder%20e%2Dcommerce

Ecommerce is almost the mainstream commerce now. By joining hands in ecommerce, the postal services of Central Asia can suddenly go global. /// nCa, 19 July 2024