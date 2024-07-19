UNICEF strengthens capacities of national partners in emergency and disaster preparedness

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – July 19, 2024 – Today concludes the series of comprehensive capacity strengthening activities focusing on emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction (DRR) across the country. The trainings were organized between 10 -19 July 2024 by UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan in the framework of the BHA/USAID funded Regional Programme “Strengthening Local and National Capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response in High Earthquake Risk and Natural Hazard Prone Countries of Central Asia”. The activities facilitated interactive dialogue among administrators and teachers at target schools, as well as staff and volunteers from the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan.

The training sessions took place in all 5 regions of the country, gathering a total of 165 participants. The sessions covered key principles of DRR, the rights and needs of children, multi-sectoral, child-sensitive approach to disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation and mitigation measures tailored to national context.

In addition, the adolescent girls and boy were actively involved in development of family emergency plans, with particular focus on the needs of people with disabilities. Through simulation exercises, the young participants gained skills in effectively participating in the planning and execution of emergency response actions, promoting a culture of preparedness and resilience.

About the programme: The USAID funded “Strengthening Local and National Capacities for Emergency Preparedness and Response in High Earthquake Risk and Natural Hazard Prone Countries of Central Asia” is implemented in five Central Asian countries. The programme is aimed to ensure joint preparedness and resilience focusing on strengthening capacities and enhancing preparedness and response to the earthquake in high-risk countries in Central Asia through the pre-positioning critical supplies, school and community-based risk reduction interventions at national level. The above activities are complimented by regional workshops as aimed at building capacities on emergency preparedness, reduction of risks from multi-profile disasters via the school and community-based interventions, humanitarian cash transfers, supply and procurement and gender in emergencies. ///nCa, 19 July 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)