The newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to the Head of Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 17 July 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev, who presented credentials to the head of state.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that today the friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two states are of a long-term and strategic nature.

The meeting highlighted the positive collaboration between the two countries within international and regional organizations such as the UN, OSCE, ECO, and the CIS. They also noted the success of joint efforts through regional platforms, particularly the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the new ‘Central Asia Plus’ format.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s interest in further expanding trade and economic ties. He identified energy and transportation as promising areas, given the abundance of natural resources and strategic geographical locations of both countries, creating opportunities for mutually beneficial projects.

The discussion then focused on strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, Berdimuhamedov mentioned Turkmenistan’s ongoing celebration of the 300th anniversary of the famous poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

Recent cultural events showcase the blossoming cooperation between the two nations. These include the installation of a sculpture honoring famed Kazakh composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly in Ashgabat’s new Magtymguly Fragi cultural complex, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan held in Kazakhstan, and the unveiling of a monument to Magtymguly Fragi in Astana.

Ambassador Nogayev concluded the meeting by expressing his unwavering dedication to fostering even stronger ties and a comprehensive expansion of this fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.///nCa, 18 July 2024