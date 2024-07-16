World Customs Organization Supports Turkmenistan’s AEO Implementation

The World Customs Organization (WCO) conducted a five-day seminar on the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program for Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service and representatives from the Union of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists of Turkmenistan.

Gaetano Sassone (Italian Agency for Customs and Monopolies) and Dongsuk Kim (Korean Customs Service) served as WCO technical advisors, sharing their expertise on the AEO program. Financial support for the seminar came from the People’s Republic of China’s Customs Cooperation Fund.

This initiative aimed to assisting Turkmenistan in implementing the AEO program, enhancing the security and efficiency of the country’s international trade.

The seminar covered a range of topics relevant to AEO implementation, including WCO SAFE Framework Standards, AEO program implementation in Turkmenistan, AEO validation guide, AEO mutual recognition agreements, training and capacity building for customs personnel.

Following the discussions, the WCO experts provided recommendations for effectively promoting the AEO program within Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 16 July 2024