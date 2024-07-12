UNFPA and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan join their efforts for the strengthening social services and support to families

On 11 July 2024, representative Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Turkmenistan (UNFPA) and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan (NRCST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration in the sphere of provision of social services and support to families, which are in difficult situation as the result of violence.

This strategic partnership joins the experience and resources of the parties for the solution of critical issues faced by women and families. Joint work will be focused at expanding access to social services that include the operation of hotline, counseling psychology, and social support within an interdepartmental coordination framework and response to gender-based violence.

Mr. Ronny Lindstrom, Country Director for UNFPA in Turkmenistan noted: We are proud of the cooperation with the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan for the improvement lives of women and girls. This cooperation will allow us to jointly develop and implement programs, which will have a long-term positive impact on the health and well-being of the whole population of Turkmenistan”.

Partners will actively promote gender equality as well. This includes the development and implementation of programs that are targeted to elimination of gender barriers and inequalities, empowering women and girls as well as prevention of gender-based violence. Besides, UNFPA and NRCST will support initiatives promoting leadership skills and active participation of women and girls in life of society.

Ms. Maral Achilova, Chairman of the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan has added: “We believe that this partnership will strengthen our efforts and jointly we will be able to achieve more to ensure the welfare of our women, girls and families as a whole”.

The signing of the MoU between UNFPA and NRCST signifies a new stage of cooperation aimed at creating a healthier, more justified, and more prosperous future for the whole population of Turkmenistan. ///UNFPA Turkmenistan, 11 July 2024