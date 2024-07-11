UNDP Holds Seminar on Youth Employment with a Focus on Gender Aspects

Ashgabat, July 11, 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, as part of the Country Component for Turkmenistan of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia,” hosted a two-day seminar titled “Enhancing Professional Skills and Employment Opportunities for Vulnerable Youth in Turkmenistan through a Gender Lens” on July 10-11, 2024, at the UN building in Ashgabat.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan, and other partners to familiarize participants with advanced approaches to policymaking and programs aimed at improving the professional skills and employment opportunities for vulnerable youth, taking into account gender aspects.

The seminar reviewed best practices and strategies of effective skill development programs, paying particular attention to gender aspects in the development and implementation of employment programs. Participants shared their views and comments on the current state of youth employment in Turkmenistan. The discussions addressed the challenges faced by young women in the labor market and explored opportunities for collaboration to create comprehensive youth employment support systems.

UNDP International expert, Yelena Zotova, presented examples of skill development initiatives from G20, BRICS, and CIS countries, highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaboration strategies for youth employment. Participants discussed the development of joint youth employment initiatives for a more inclusive and sustainable future in Turkmenistan. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 10 July 2024