Turkmen Ambassador discussed current bilateral projects with the Afghan Foreign Minister

On Wednesday, 10 Jul 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul Khoja Ovezov met with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan, increasing the capacity of the Torghundi railway station and the construction of the Nur ul-Jihad electric substation in Herat, the speaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Hafiz Zia Ahmad Tokal wrote on social networks.

Muttaqi expressed hope that the Afghan side will make efforts to complete the remaining issues related to the construction of TAPI in Afghanistan as soon as possible and begin practical work. According to him, the relevant departments of Afghanistan are finalizing the legal documentation on the project.

In addition, Muttaqi said that the relevant Afghan authorities are also working on the construction of infrastructure in the area of the Torghundi border crossing and will soon report on the results to the Turkmen side. ///nCa, 11 July 2024