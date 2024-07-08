Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan FMs discussed issues of strategic partnership

On Monday, 8 July 2024, as part of a working visit to Astana, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan cooperation, including the state and prospects of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transit and transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of upcoming international events at the high and highest levels.

Nurtleu congratulated Meredov on the successful holding of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan, as well as the opening of the monument to the Turkmen thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi in Astana.