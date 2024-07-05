News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNDP launches Online Course on Gender Equality for Public Servants in Turkmenistan

UNDP launches Online Course on Gender Equality for Public Servants in Turkmenistan

By

Ashgabat, 4 July 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan launches the Specialized Gender Mainstreaming Online Course for Public Servants in Turkmenistan (SGMOC).

The course, designed for civil servants, professionals, advisors, students, and anyone interested in gender equality and human rights, will delve into essential topics such as basic gender definitions, international standards, gender mainstreaming in public policies, gender analysis tools, local gender stereotypes, strategies for achieving gender equality, national frameworks, prevention of gender-based violence, and engagement of men in gender equality efforts.

The SGMOC course is designed to be user-friendly, interactive, and accessible, offered in three languages (English, Russian, and Turkmen) to reach a wider audience. It includes diverse content such as texts, quizzes, presentations, and more, empowering civil servants with the necessary knowledge and skills to promote gender equality in their roles. Participants who successfully complete and pass the assessment will receive a digital certificate.

“Mainstreaming gender aspects into the work of public servants is crucial for promoting equality, improving policy effectiveness, and fostering sustainable development,” – noted Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Officer-in-Charge in Turkmenistan. “We trust that this significant initiative, supported by the UNDP partner, the Canadian Government, will strengthen the country’s capacity for gender equality and women’s empowerment, aligning with the National Action Plans for Human Rights and Gender Equality in Turkmenistan (2021-2025).”

The course is expected to equip public servants with a comprehensive understanding of gender equality concepts and international standards, enhance their ability to incorporate gender considerations into public policies, and empower them to actively promote gender-responsive governance in Turkmenistan.

Visit http://undp.bootcamp.com.tm/ to get started!

///nCa, 5 July 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP piloted the Specialized Courses for Civil Servants on Gender-Responsive Governance in Turkmenistan
  2. UNDP and UNFPA support Turkmenistan in developing the Special Courses for Civil Servant on Gender-Responsive Governance 
  3. UNDP Turkmenistan earns BRONZE level certification of the Gender Equality Seal
  4. Sustainable Development Goal 5 “Gender equality” – achievements of Turkmenistan
  5. UNDP and Turkmen students discuss gender equality and women empowering at Book Club meeting
  6. UNDP and Turkmenportal host a Training on Gender and Disability-Inclusive Communication for Yenme Public Organization
  7. UNDP and Turkmenistan sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen public education services
  8. CAREC Award: Turkmenistan’s Women’s Union Recognized for Advancing Gender Equality
  9. UNRCCA: Preventive Diplomacy Academy discusses Gender Equality
  10. UN Women Tashkent Consultations: Central Asia’s potential for achieving gender equality under the spotlight
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan