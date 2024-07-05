UNDP launches Online Course on Gender Equality for Public Servants in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 4 July 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan launches the Specialized Gender Mainstreaming Online Course for Public Servants in Turkmenistan (SGMOC).

The course, designed for civil servants, professionals, advisors, students, and anyone interested in gender equality and human rights, will delve into essential topics such as basic gender definitions, international standards, gender mainstreaming in public policies, gender analysis tools, local gender stereotypes, strategies for achieving gender equality, national frameworks, prevention of gender-based violence, and engagement of men in gender equality efforts.

The SGMOC course is designed to be user-friendly, interactive, and accessible, offered in three languages (English, Russian, and Turkmen) to reach a wider audience. It includes diverse content such as texts, quizzes, presentations, and more, empowering civil servants with the necessary knowledge and skills to promote gender equality in their roles. Participants who successfully complete and pass the assessment will receive a digital certificate.

“Mainstreaming gender aspects into the work of public servants is crucial for promoting equality, improving policy effectiveness, and fostering sustainable development,” – noted Mr. Tomica Paovic, UNDP Officer-in-Charge in Turkmenistan. “We trust that this significant initiative, supported by the UNDP partner, the Canadian Government, will strengthen the country’s capacity for gender equality and women’s empowerment, aligning with the National Action Plans for Human Rights and Gender Equality in Turkmenistan (2021-2025).”

The course is expected to equip public servants with a comprehensive understanding of gender equality concepts and international standards, enhance their ability to incorporate gender considerations into public policies, and empower them to actively promote gender-responsive governance in Turkmenistan.

Visit http://undp.bootcamp.com.tm/ to get started!

///nCa, 5 July 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)