China and Kazakhstan signed over 30 documents – Tokayev and Xi launched cargo traffic along the Trans–Caspian transport route – agreed to increase trade turnover to $ 80 billion

President Xi Jinping of China is on a state visit to Kazakhstan.

On Wednesday, 3 July, the summit talks between President Xi Jinping and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in Astana.

Speaking at the final press briefing, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that together with the Chinese President, he will continue to direct all efforts to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. The talks held in Astana convincingly confirm these aspirations.

“I would like to note that strong political relations between Kazakhstan and China are developing in the spirit of mutual trust and support. There are no unresolved issues between us. We intend to join our forces in the name of intensifying trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian ties,” Tokayev said.

In turn, the Chinese President noted that the parties “signed a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents related to trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, agricultural, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They will give a new impetus to the constructive development of bilateral relations.”

Here is a summary of the key statements made by Xi and Tokayev during the joint briefing:

Last year, the volume of bilateral trade between China and Kazakhstan amounted to $ 41 billion. In the near future, the parties intend to double this figure.

Over the past 15 years, about $25 billion of Chinese investments have been attracted to Kazakhstan. In 2023, the volume of Chinese investments in the economy of Kazakhstan increased by 16% and reached $1.8 billion. There is also a mutual willingness in increasing this indicator.

45 projects worth $ 14.5 billion are being implemented in Kazakhstan jointly with China. In total, there are more than 4,700 enterprises with Chinese capital.

During the talks, the importance of further implementation of mutually beneficial investment projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, transport, aerospace and IT was also stressed.

Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Chinese companies wishing to explore the Kazakh market.

Energy cooperation: Currently, petrochemical plants are being built on the territory of Kazakhstan. Modernization of the oil refinery in Shymkent continues. Measures have been taken to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan–China oil pipeline.

Transport and logistics: In 2023, the volume of rail freight traffic increased by 22% and reached 28 million tons. This is a record figure.

The construction of the third Ayagoz – Bakhty railway checkpoint is underway at an active pace.

In a virtual ceremony, Tokayev and Xi participated in the launch of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, marked by the initial shipment of trucks and railway containers. This project is expected to significantly boost the development of transportation and logistics networks across Eurasia.

Kazakhstan seeks to leverage Chinese expertise and innovations in agriculture through investment projects. This focus on collaboration comes as agricultural exports to China flourished in 2023, reaching $1 billion – double the previous year’s figures. Kazakhstan aims to further capitalize on this success by increasing exports of natural meat products, oilseeds, and cereals, with the potential to boost grain exports to a significant 2 million tons.

Over 4 thousand young Kazakhstanis study at Chinese universities.

Kazakhstan and China advocate further strengthening of multilateral diplomacy. The partnership between the countries is successfully developing within the framework of the UN, SCO and CICA.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue in the Central Asia–China format.

“We have entered a new stage of cooperation. I am convinced that ambitious goals and objectives within the framework of the new “golden 30th anniversary” will be successfully implemented. All signed agreements are aimed at ensuring the sustainable and safe development of the two states and improving the well-being of our peoples,” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan and China have agreed to continuously deepen cooperation in such traditional sectors as trade and economy, investment, industrialization, transport connectivity and energy.

The parties intend to jointly cultivate new growth points in such areas as key mineral resources, alternative energy sources, scientific and technical innovations, aviation and space, and digitalization.

China supports Kazakhstan’s accession to the BRICS.

Xi Jinping highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role as the world’s middle power.

Signed documents

Following the summit talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement.

The package of signed documents includes:

1. Memorandum of Exchange and Cooperation between the Public Association “AMANAT Party” and the Communist Party of China;

2. Roadmap for the implementation of the Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China;

3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on technical and economic cooperation;

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the State Committee for Reform and Development of China on the expansion of the cross-border railway;

5. Memorandum between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport of China on mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of creation of innovative technologies and information systems and on the procedure for the exchange of permits for international road transport;

6. Memorandum of Understanding on the promotion of cooperation in the field of infrastructure and engineering construction between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of China;

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of China on strengthening cooperation in the field of strategically important minerals used in clean energy technologies;

8. Agreement between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of China on cooperation in the field of Chinese language teaching;

9. Memorandum of Understanding on the joint creation of the Lu Ban Workshop between L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Tianjin Vocational Institute;

10. Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Customs Administration of China on Veterinary requirements and Animal Health protection for live cattle exported for slaughter from Kazakhstan to China;

11. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of control and security of mutually supplied goods between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the General Customs Administration of China;

12. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the National Space Administration of China on cooperation on the International Lunar Research Station;

13. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Main State Administration for Radio and Television Broadcasting of China in the field of radio and television;

14. Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation between TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and the Media Corporation of China (China Media Group);

15. Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a working mechanism for cooperation on the development and increase of cargo transportation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between the Ministry of Transport Kazakhstan and the State Committee for Development and Reforms of China;

16. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of conformity assessment between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China;

17. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China;

18. Memorandum between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the State Agency for International Development Cooperation of China on Mutual Understanding and promotion of high-tech projects;

19. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of digital currency between the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the People’s Bank of China;

20. Memorandum of Understanding between the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan and the National Statistical Bureau of China in the framework of cooperation in the field of statistics;

21. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Media Corporation of China (China Media Group);

22. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Media Corporation of China (China Media Group);

23. Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation between TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and the People’s Daily;

24. Memorandum of Understanding between Astana International Financial Center and China Media Corporation (China Media Group);

25. Agreement between the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Shenzhen University on cooperation in the establishment of joint laboratories;

26. Agreement between the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the Chinese Agricultural University, Dayu Irrigation Group Co., Ltd. on the establishment of the Kazakh-Chinese International Laboratory for highly efficient water use in arid areas;

27. Agreement between the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and Lanzhou University (LSU) on the joint establishment of the Kazakh-Chinese Center for Smart Agriculture;

28. Agreement on Mutual Understanding in the field of Microsatellite scientific research and Talent Education between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Northwestern Polytechnic University of China;

29. Agreement between the Kazakh Agrotechnical Research University named after S.Seifullin, the North Kazakhstan University named after M.Kozybayev, Shakarim University and the Northwestern University of Agricultural and Forest Technologies of China on the joint establishment of the Kazakh-Chinese Center for Agricultural Science and Education;

30. Contract for assistance in the implementation of a project to equip a quality testing laboratory in Kazakhstan;

31. Framework agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and CNPC on further deepening cooperation on strategic projects in the energy sector. ///nCa, 4 July 2024