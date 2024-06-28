News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the heads of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the heads of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

By

On Thursday, June 27, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Tatsuya Watanabe, Senior Adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Kenji Sanada, Executive Officer.

The meeting highlighted Japan’s role as a long-standing strategic partner for Turkmenistan in the Asia-Pacific region. The countries cooperate actively on bilateral and international levels, particularly through the United Nations.

The discussion praised successful past collaborations with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, including projects like the Ovadandepe natural gas-to-gasoline plant, the Mary carbamide plant, and the Kelyata cement plant.

Along with the work on bringing the commissioned facilities to full capacity and taking into account Turkmenistan’s big plans for the extraction and processing of natural gas, new opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation are emerging.

As noted, the use of best practices and high technologies, as well as compliance with quality standards and environmental requirements, are important conditions for the implementation of projects in Turkmenistan.

Expressing readiness to consider the proposals of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for the further development of bilateral partnership, the National Leader expressed confidence in the continuation of fruitful cooperation.

The businessmen, in turn, underscored the strong interest of the Japanese business community in the promising Turkmen market, with its favorable business environment. They reaffirmed Kawasaki’s commitment to contributing expertise and cutting-edge technology to future projects. ///nCa, 28 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye
  2. Turkmen delegation is on visit to Tokyo – Meredov discussed with Japanese partners the realization of major industrial projects in Turkmenistan
  3. National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the UAE Minister of Economy
  4. Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum
  5. National leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with foreign businessmen – longstanding partners of Turkmenistan
  6. National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Secretary General of the CIS
  7. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan visited the Halal Expo exhibition
  8. President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia
  9. Turkmenistan is committed to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran – The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Iranian FM
  10. (UPDATED) National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Kazakhstan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan