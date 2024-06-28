The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the heads of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

On Thursday, June 27, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Tatsuya Watanabe, Senior Adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Kenji Sanada, Executive Officer.

The meeting highlighted Japan’s role as a long-standing strategic partner for Turkmenistan in the Asia-Pacific region. The countries cooperate actively on bilateral and international levels, particularly through the United Nations.

The discussion praised successful past collaborations with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, including projects like the Ovadandepe natural gas-to-gasoline plant, the Mary carbamide plant, and the Kelyata cement plant.

Along with the work on bringing the commissioned facilities to full capacity and taking into account Turkmenistan’s big plans for the extraction and processing of natural gas, new opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation are emerging.

As noted, the use of best practices and high technologies, as well as compliance with quality standards and environmental requirements, are important conditions for the implementation of projects in Turkmenistan.

Expressing readiness to consider the proposals of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for the further development of bilateral partnership, the National Leader expressed confidence in the continuation of fruitful cooperation.

The businessmen, in turn, underscored the strong interest of the Japanese business community in the promising Turkmen market, with its favorable business environment. They reaffirmed Kawasaki’s commitment to contributing expertise and cutting-edge technology to future projects. ///nCa, 28 June 2024