Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Federal Minister of Industries and Production of Pakistan

The National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and economic areas.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted Pakistan’s importance as a key South Asian partner. He emphasized the strong mutual understanding and trust that forms the foundation for cooperation across various platforms, including international organizations.

The talks touched upon key areas of the partnership, with particular emphasis on large-scale regional projects in energy and communication. The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was a major point of discussion. Additionally, projects for power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route were identified as significant.

The parties expressed confidence that successful completion of these infrastructure projects will stimulate sustainable economic and social growth in the region.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to supporting specific proposals that enhance mutually beneficial relations.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their dedication to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. ///nCa, 26 June 2024