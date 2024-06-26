News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Federal Minister of Industries and Production of Pakistan

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Federal Minister of Industries and Production of Pakistan

By

The National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and economic areas.

Berdimuhamedov highlighted Pakistan’s importance as a key South Asian partner. He emphasized the strong mutual understanding and trust that forms the foundation for cooperation across various platforms, including international organizations.

The talks touched upon key areas of the partnership, with particular emphasis on large-scale regional projects in energy and communication. The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was a major point of discussion. Additionally, projects for power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route were identified as significant.

The parties expressed confidence that successful completion of these infrastructure projects will stimulate sustainable economic and social growth in the region.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to supporting specific proposals that enhance mutually beneficial relations.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their dedication to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. ///nCa, 26 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Pakistan is committed to TAPI project, says Federal Minister for Petroleum
  2. SerdarGB received the State Minister of Petroleum of Pakistan
  3. Foreign Minister of Pakistan visited Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmen Energy Officials is on visit to Pakistan – TAP and TAPI projects under spotlight
  5. Pakistan and Turkmenistan discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation
  6. Turkmen delegation met with the Minister of Energy of Pakistan
  7. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine discussed issues of bilateral relations
  9. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the President of Pakistan
  10. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited an exhibition of Afghan goods – met with Afghanistan minister for commerce and industry – Ahmet Calik attended the meeting
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan