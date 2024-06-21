Prospects of E-Commerce in Tajikistan

Tajikistan, proportional to its resources and the size of its economy, is making considerable efforts to promote ecommerce.

Asia Plus interviewed recently the new chairman of the Association of E-Commerce Participants of Tajikistan, Ms. Nasima Bakhramova.

We are producing here the Asia Plus article, based on the conversation with Ms. Bakhramova:

E-commerce in Tajikistan: what are the prospects?

The new chairman of the Association of E-Commerce Participants of Tajikistan, Nasima Bakhramova, spoke about immediate plans for the development of e-commerce in the country.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Association of Electronic Commerce Participants of Tajikistan, it was decided to terminate the powers of the Chairman of the Association Muratjon Vafoev in connection with his reaching retirement age. Nasima Bakhramova , director of the company MAVSIM LLC, was elected in his place for the next three-year term.

Tajikistan has great potential for the development of e-commerce, but for successful digital transformation of both business and the economy as a whole, it is necessary to remove existing barriers and create favorable conditions for this.

It is important to note that the Law “On Electronic Commerce” was recently adopted in Tajikistan, which demonstrates the government’s commitment to regulating electronic commerce and protecting the interests of both citizens and companies operating in this area. This law is designed to ensure the stable operation of e-commerce in the country.

Let us recall that in early March, the first E-GATE conference was held in the capital of Tajikistan, organized by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with the aim of increasing global integration through e-commerce.

E-commerce in Central Asia is becoming an important tool for promoting goods to international markets; it stimulates the renewal of supply chains. Over the past ten years, global e-commerce has grown 20% annually, outpacing the growth of traditional retail outlets.

The conference was attended by representatives of the largest companies in the field of e-commerce, such as Amazon, Alibaba , Lenovo, Coursera , VISA, as well as Uzum Group, the Universal Postal Union and the Central Bank of Brazil.

“For sustainable digitalization of the national economy and the formation of its technological basis, it is necessary to accelerate reforms in the communications sector and ensure a phased transition to the digital economy and digital services in all areas, create technology parks, and introduce artificial intelligence technologies everywhere. I emphasize that this is a reality and a requirement of the modern era,” said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Ozan Sevimli , World Bank Resident Representative in Tajikistan, emphasized the importance of e-commerce in the modern economy and focused on the World Bank’s active support for the E – GATE program for the development of e-commerce in Tajikistan.

Nasima Bakhramova answered a number of the most pressing questions at the moment about e-commerce in Tajikistan.

– As far as we know, you are the most active participant in the digitalization of the economy in the country. Rather, that is why you were elected to this responsible position. After all, it is your company “ Mavsim and K” that is the author of the electronic platform “Green Logistics”?

– Yes, “Green Logistics” is our brainchild. We felt it was time to go digital. The Law “On Electronic Commerce” adopted in our country also added to our spirit. This is not a temporary trend, it is an urgent need around the world to switch to digitalization. This gives the necessary dynamics to the global economy. Our task is to be able to manage “digital”.

– What will be your first steps in the Association?

– It’s difficult to fully answer your question at this point. First, it is necessary to assess the activities of the Association over the past year, identify strengths and weaknesses, and determine the main goals and objectives for the year. Meet with all members of the Association and identify problematic and promising areas.

– Will you strive to “harmonize” relations with the country’s financial structures?

– Definitely! First of all, it is necessary to build a relationship with the National Bank of Tajikistan. This includes resolving issues regarding government services between the NBT and market participants. It is necessary to consider the issue of incentives, perhaps in the form of some kind of commission, for e-commerce participants.

It is important to support this aspect of activity from the government, which should precisely be a catalyst for the implementation of digitalization of the economy. In this regard, the issue of continuing the development of a unified QR code and related infrastructure is important. I think that we need to work closer and more fruitfully with the Innovation Agency.

– Are there any “features” or tasks specific to the e-commerce sector?

You definitely noticed. E-commerce today requires harmonization of activities and inclusion of innovations. It is important to attract fulfillment operators to create a unified logistics network in e -commerce.

The problem today is high shipping costs and lack of transparency.

Many online stores are forced to use taxis for interregional delivery, which is inefficient and expensive. The operator must have a class A warehouse – a multifunctional warehouse that meets the requirements for storing any cargo with any characteristics, an electronic warehouse management system, order pick-up points (POIs) throughout the country and a fully digitized business process.

The task, believe me, is not an easy one. But it must be solved if we want to be a worthy part of the global economy.

– Will you limit yourself to solving problems within the framework of your activities within the country, and only then?..

– Sorry, I’m interrupting. Not “later”. We now need to work in parallel to develop and strengthen partnerships outside the country, namely with international financial institutions – World Bank Group , IFC , EDB, Swiss Cooperation , as well as international organizations working in the field of creating a favorable business climate in the country, such as the Center for International Private Enterprise CIPE , etc.

It is necessary to negotiate and conclude long-term partnership agreements with key players in e-commerce, such as online stores, payment systems, logistics companies and others outside of Tajikistan. Integration is the key word here.

– Was your election as chairman a surprise for you? You speak point by point and clearly about your future activities.

– Well, let’s just say, I live in this topic. For me, all these questions are an urgent need, suffered through years of suffering. I’ll tell you more in detail. We will move towards expanding the association’s membership base and developing educational programs to expand the market. We will participate in the development and improvement of legislation, conduct research on the e-commerce market, and provide the information obtained to members of the association for making informed decisions.

In fact, our goal for at least the next year is to strengthen the association’s position as a key player in the field of e-commerce, protect the interests of association members and create favorable conditions for the development of the industry as a whole. In a word, there is a lot of work…

-Another amazing news that you can’t ignore. You were also appointed regional director for Tajikistan of the WILAT community .

– WILAT , this is a community of women in logistics, which is also regional. There is, of course, no gender implications here. But, you must admit, there are more women in logistics. And they need to define themselves in this “male” sphere. It’s easier to do this in community, together. Yes, women are more emotional, but at the same time they look further, so to speak – “ multiple movers ”. They are more diligent and scrupulous, meticulous. This should have a positive impact specifically in the field of e-commerce, where every number affects the progress of the operation. I think my many years of experience in this area will allow women to integrate in such a complex area.

I hope that through my participation in the work of this association I will also be able to make my contribution to the unification of our region and the creation of common logistics markets in Central Asia. /// nCa, 21 June 2024 [Originally published by Asia Plus at https://asiaplustj.info/ru/news/tajikistan/economic/20240607/elektronnaya-kommertsiya-v-tadzhikistane-kakie-perspektivi]