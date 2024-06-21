Diplomatic Club Astana Invites Turkmen Businessmen to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are committed to strengthening trade and economic ties. The Diplomatic Club Astana plays a crucial role in facilitating these goals by fostering partnerships between businesses from both countries.

Turkmen entrepreneurs are familiar with the Club’s successful track record. The Diplomatic Club Astana regularly organize business missions and tours, connecting entrepreneurs from both nations. In 2023, two successful missions brought Kazakhstani businessmen to Turkmenistan. February 2024 saw a return visit by Turkmen entrepreneurs to Astana.

Building on this momentum, the Diplomatic Club Astana invites Turkmen entrepreneurs on a business mission to Astana and Almaty. The expected dates of the mission are 15-20 July 2024.

Mission Objectives:

Explore the business and investment potential of Astana and Almaty.

Establish direct connections with Kazakhstani counterparts.

Find new partners and secure mutually beneficial contracts.

Within the framework of the business mission, meetings with representatives of government agencies and Kazakhstani businessmen, visits to industrial enterprises and other business events are planned.

This mission offers a unique opportunity for Turkmen entrepreneurs to find new partners in Kazakhstan’s promising market, realize their business ventures.

The choice of the capital of Kazakhstan as the venue for the business mission is not accidental. Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, is a dynamic business, political, and financial center. Its high standard of living, growing market (over 1.5 million, projected to reach 2.3 million in 10 years), and strong demand for goods and services make it an attractive location for businesses.

Almaty is a major hub for industry, trade, and entrepreneurship. By 2023, small and medium-sized businesses contributed 60% to the city’s economy. The Industrial Zone and the Park of Innovative Technologies further drive economic growth.

Turkmen entrepreneurs interested in participating in the business mission can get additional information in Ashgabat by phone (+993 62 60 68 85 ). The contact person is the Zemin Syyakhat Business Company.

The preliminary program of the business mission can be found on the website www.dipclub.kz/astana ///nCa, 21 June 2024