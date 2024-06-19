UNDP and partners in Turkmenistan organized events dedicated to biological diversity

The project of the UN Development Program “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits”, financed by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and implemented together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, conducted Events in Seydi city of the Lebap velayat to increase awareness on the conservation of biodiversity and efficiency management of protected areas (PAs).

A seminar for strengthening the preservation of biodiversity and effective management of PAs for central and local authorities, held on June 13, 2024 was aimed at improving the methods of environmental control and improving protected areas, the introduction of stable use regimes of soil in buffer zones and ecological corridors based on agreements with the local community favorable for biodiversity. Participants acquainted with​​ the legal framework governing the management of protected territories in Turkmenistan. The seminar was organized in cooperation with experts of the National Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna of the Ministry of Environmental protection of Turkmenistan.

At the round table, which was organized on June 14, 2024 for employees of the Amudarya and Kaplankyr nature reserves and key biodiversity experts, an analysis of indicators of the medium-term evaluation of the project was carried out using the Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool (METT) and the experience of developing a five-year development plan of the Amudarya nature reserve and its Kelif sanctuary.

In addition, based on the results of the inventory in the Amudarya reserve and as part of the creation of the Pyatnak sanctuary, the base line for key species of animals and plants was established, which need to be monitored to assess the general condition of the ecosystem, and the species that need to be focused on when the species abundance analysis are determined. ///nCa, 19 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)