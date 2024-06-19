News Central Asia (nCa)

Balkan Oil Workers: Reviving Wells, Bringing Thousands of Tons of Oil and Gas

The Capital Repair Trust of the Turkmennebit state concern is making significant strides in the Balkan province’s fields.

Through well overhauls, they’ve breathed new life into depleted or inactive wells, leading to an additional 59,000 tons of oil and 28.4 million cubic meters of gas extracted from the Turkmennebit fields in western Turkmenistan in January-May period of this year, according to the newspaper Nebit Gaz.

The repair crews’ dedication has resulted in the successful restoration of 205 wells during the same period.

Their efforts have surpassed expectations: the plan for additional oil production was achieved at 147.9%, while natural gas production exceeded targets by a remarkable 222.1%. The revived wells at Goturdepe yielded over 21,290 additional tons of oil, while Gamyshlydzha and Barsagelmez fields saw increases of 18,000 and 16,700 tons respectively.

The enterprises under the Turkmennebit have been provided with strong material and technical base, equipped with cutting-edge technologies and specialized oil and gas industry equipment from leading German, American, Chinese, and Russian manufacturers.

For instance, drilling units are equipped to handle depths of up to 7,000 meters, while well repair crews have powerful installations with lifting capacities ranging from 80 to 120 tons. In May alone, their efforts resulted in an additional 18,970 tons of oil and over 10.8 million cubic meters of gas.///nCa, 19 June 2024

 

