Russia Day Celebrated in Turkmenistan

The embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan hosted a reception on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, to mark the Russia Day.

Russia Day is the national day of the Russian Federation, and denotes the adoption of the Declaration of the State Sovereignty. It has been celebrated annually since 12 June 1992.

DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, represented the Turkmen government at the occasion.

The large gathering at the Russian embassy included the heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Ashgabat, friends and partners of Russia, notable citizens and the media.

Here is the speech of Ambassador I.K. Volynkin at the occasion, read by Anton Zanin, senior Counselor:

Dear Rashid Ovezgeldyevich, Dear heads of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations! Dear guests! Dear friends!

I am sincerely glad to see you at the gala reception on the occasion of the main state holiday of our country – Russia Day, which is a symbol of national unity, continuity of generations and spiritual revival.

In the new geopolitical realities, the national holiday takes on special significance for us. Russia has made a conscious, sovereign choice in favor of building a fair world order, defending its national interests and traditional values. Not everyone liked this decision. Therefore, now we are especially acutely aware of how important the constant unity of our society is, the firm determination to stand up for the defense of our native land, to work for the common good and prosperity of the Fatherland.

Russia Day marks the continuity of centuries-old history, our devotion to our country, a warm, sincere attitude towards our beloved Motherland and pride in its achievements. Our people have made a huge contribution to the progress of modern civilization. Russia has given the world outstanding scientists and engineers, generals and politicians, writers and poets, artists and composers. We value the past and look to the future with hope: future generations of Russians, without a doubt, will become worthy heirs and continue the glorious achievements of their ancestors.

From year to year, the Russian Federation confirms and strengthens its status as one of the most important players in the international arena and is a support for those who respect the primacy of international law, who are ready in practice to follow transparent and collegial approaches to solving pressing problems of our time.

Commitment to generally accepted principles, common history, and consideration of each other’s interests have become the foundation for the strategic nature of cooperation between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan. I would like to note that the established traditions of friendship and mutual support have stood the test of time and serve as a reliable basis for the successful advancement of the bilateral agenda. To a large extent, this is facilitated by the trusting and warm relations between the Presidents of our countries Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov.

I would also like to emphasize the invaluable contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov to strengthen the atmosphere of genuine partnership between our states.

Friendly relations contribute to the progressive expansion of bilateral economic interaction both at the state level and among business communities, and the cultural and humanitarian agenda is constantly updated with new and interesting projects. In this regard, I would like to express special gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan and its citizens for their caring attitude and interest in the Russian language and culture.

We continue to note with satisfaction the coincidence or similarity of the approaches of Russia and Turkmenistan to key global and regional problems, the determination to deepen cooperation in the foreign policy sphere, including in matters of ensuring security in the region and in the world as a whole. The Russian Federation highly values the neutral status of Turkmenistan, aimed at ensuring sustainable global development and achieving compromises between countries.

I am convinced that we share common values and ideals and together we will continue to move towards new horizons.

I wish you, Rashid Ovezgeldyevich, and all those present, compatriots and friends of Russia, good health and prosperity! Happy holiday, Happy Russia Day!

Here are some pictures from the event: