The tenth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is being held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, from June 11 to 12, 2024. Turkmenistan is represented by H.E. Mr. Maksat Chariev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the French Republic, Permanent Delegate of Turkmenistan to UNESCO.

Over two days, States Parties will discuss important issues for the Convention’s future and guide efforts to safeguard living heritage worldwide. The agenda includes reports by the Intergovernmental Committee and the Secretariat, reflections on broader implementation of Article 18, plans for the use of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund in 2024 and 2025, accreditation of new NGOs, the report of the 20th anniversary of the Convention in 2023, and the election of 12 new Committee members.

Ambassador congratulated the newly elected President of the session, the Bureau members, and the countries newly joining the Convention. He also congratulated the newly elected Committee members and expressed gratitude to the Presidents of the 17th and 18th sessions for their excellent moderation.

He thanked Morocco and Botswana for their hospitality and successful organization of these sessions, as well as the ICH Secretariat for their tireless coordination efforts. These sessions were particularly successful for Turkmenistan, with the inclusion of “Turkmen-style needlework art” and “Art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and traditions of horses’ decoration” on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Maksat Chariev reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to safeguarding its intangible cultural heritage and supporting the goals of the Convention.

He congratulated Fumiko Ohinata on her appointment as Secretary of the 2003 Convention and commended the Secretariat for their comprehensive report and effective organization of meetings over the past two years.

Turkmenistan remains grateful for the Secretariat’s efforts in coordinating international cooperation and assistance mechanisms under the Convention. ///nCa, 11 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to France)