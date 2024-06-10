Arkadag’s Medical Cluster: A Boost for Turkmenistan’s Healthcare and Economy

Turkmenistan is building a state-of-the-art medical cluster in Arkadag as part of the city’s second phase of development. This cluster aims to achieve two key goals:

Self-sufficiency in medical products: By utilizing local raw materials, the cluster will produce enough everyday medical supplies to meet the entire domestic demand. This reduces reliance on imports and strengthens Turkmenistan’s healthcare system.

Innovation and economic diversification: The cluster will serve as a platform for Turkmen scientific advancements in medicine. This fosters domestic innovation, creates high-value products, and contributes to a more diversified Turkmen economy.

Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan Deriyageldy Orazov told about the cluster’s activities in an interview with the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Here are the key points from the interview:

Meeting domestic demand

Turkmenistan has established a robust production of polypropylene. This polypropylene is then used to create high-quality nonwoven fabrics. These products are not only used domestically but also exported to neighboring countries, generating steady profits in foreign currency.

The Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment organization, established under the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, plays a pivotal role. It currently functions as an engineering company, overseeing the development and implementation of the medical cluster project.

State-sourced polypropylene is used within the Arkadag medical cluster to produce nonwoven fabrics. These fabrics are then transformed into essential medical supplies like disposable gowns, sheets, masks, and overalls. This integrated approach strengthens the domestic healthcare sector.

While existing national production may not fully cover domestic needs for medical supplies, the Arkadag medical cluster, in collaboration with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, has the potential to bridge that gap within a short timeframe.

“The local enterprises have the ability to produce only 100,000 gowns, while the needs of the national health service are about a million. We can already cover this difference,” Orazov said.

International practices

During a visit to Korea last year, a Turkmen delegation met with BS Medical. They also witnessed trial production of syringes using Turkmen polypropylene with additives. This collaboration highlights the potential for high-quality syringe production using domestic materials.

Turkmenistan also cooperates with German companies. German companies are developing a formula for Turkmen polypropylene, according to which Germany will produce sintepon that meets European standards, which will be readily available for purchase at the European market.

Beyond sintepon, the partnership with Germany paves the way for the production of other medical supplies like meltblown fabric, a crucial component for baby diapers and hygiene products.

To access the international market, Turkmenistan is actively pursuing certification for its production facilities. Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries is spearheading this effort, with two ISO certifications already obtained and two more in progress. Trademark registration is also complete, signifying a commitment to a strong brand identity.

Medical Salt Production in Turkmenistan

“Another important detail is to increase the profitability of existing production facilities through the introduction of scientific developments, for example, saline solution produced at the Tenekär enterprise. Water from Turkmen springs and medical salt are used for its production,” Orazov said.

Scientists and specialists of the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology and the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan have developed a new method for the production of medical salt, which will be one of the best in quality.

To date, laboratory studies are being completed, and then a pilot project on an industrial scale will be implemented.

Medical cluster aims at expanding production

Turkmenistan exports non-woven materials to Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

In the future, the medical cluster intends to produce various products based on local raw materials, including baby food, diapers, medicinal plant products. ///nCa, 10 June 2024 (the full text of the interview was published in the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan on June 10, 2024)