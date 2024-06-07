News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Yash Tebigatchy Launch Youth Eco Camp on World Environment Day

UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Yash Tebigatchy Launch Youth Eco Camp on World Environment Day

By

 Ashgabat, 7 June 2024 – On World Environment Day, recognizing the critical role of young people in addressing environmental issues, UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen, and Yash Tebigatchy jointly organized an Environmental Youth Leadership Camp. Held from 5 to 7 June at the Carbon Co-Working Training Center in Ashgabat, the camp provided a unique platform for 24 young environmental activists in Turkmenistan to enhance their knowledge about climate change, sustainable development, and to acquire practical skills for implementing effective solutions at both local and national levels.

The camp featured a dynamic three-day program including interactive lectures, master classes, team games, discussions, excursions, and practical exercises focused on developing environmental leadership.

Sessions were led by expert speakers and guests from various organizations such as Bouygues Turkmen, Yash Tebigatchy, the UK Embassy in Turkmenistan, UNDP, UNRCCA, Economic Society “Ynanch Vepa”, the Academy of Sciences, SDG Ambassadors, prominent eco-activists and UNICEF. Participants had the opportunity to present their own initiatives to tackle climate issues, exchange experiences, and establish connections with like-minded individuals.

The event not only raised awareness and engagement among young leaders but also equipped them with the necessary tools to bring their innovative ideas to life, thereby playing a pivotal role in uniting their efforts to build a sustainable future.

“This eco camp was very useful, especially for eco activist like me. We learned a lot of things and speakers were very motivating. I had an opportunity to meet with like-minded people and exchange the ideas.” – said Asadbek Masharipov, a participant of eco-camp from from Dashouz velayat.

 “Youth is not just leaders of tomorrow, but also changemakers of today. With each idea shared and every action taken, the young generation is making our planet greener and more resilient. We hope that this Youth Eco Camp will serve as a platform for their bright minds to cultivate ideas and to grow into the roles of responsible citizens and innovative thinkers.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 7 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan: On Earth Day UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Young SDG Ambassadors unite for greener environment
  2. UNDP reaches out to children in “Dayanch” summer camp to mark the World Environment Day
  3. Tashkent hosted the International Forum “Children and Youth in Action – Climate Change in Central Asia”
  4. Young eco-activists from Central Asia join to promote sustainable development
  5. UNDP, UNICEF Discuss Sustainability with Turkmen Youth on International Mother Earth Day
  6. Turkmenistan: Local Conference of Youth in Mary Inspires Young People to Take Action on Climate Change
  7. UNICEF, Ministry of Education and Youth take joint action to transform education
  8. Turkmen Youth to Discuss Climate Change Solutions at LCOY 2023
  9. Youth Conference on Climate Change provides an opportunity for future leaders of Turkmenistan
  10. UNDP in Turkmenistan marks the World Environment Day together with partners
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan