UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen and Yash Tebigatchy Launch Youth Eco Camp on World Environment Day

Ashgabat, 7 June 2024 – On World Environment Day, recognizing the critical role of young people in addressing environmental issues, UNICEF, Bouygues Turkmen, and Yash Tebigatchy jointly organized an Environmental Youth Leadership Camp. Held from 5 to 7 June at the Carbon Co-Working Training Center in Ashgabat, the camp provided a unique platform for 24 young environmental activists in Turkmenistan to enhance their knowledge about climate change, sustainable development, and to acquire practical skills for implementing effective solutions at both local and national levels.

The camp featured a dynamic three-day program including interactive lectures, master classes, team games, discussions, excursions, and practical exercises focused on developing environmental leadership.

Sessions were led by expert speakers and guests from various organizations such as Bouygues Turkmen, Yash Tebigatchy, the UK Embassy in Turkmenistan, UNDP, UNRCCA, Economic Society “Ynanch Vepa”, the Academy of Sciences, SDG Ambassadors, prominent eco-activists and UNICEF. Participants had the opportunity to present their own initiatives to tackle climate issues, exchange experiences, and establish connections with like-minded individuals.

The event not only raised awareness and engagement among young leaders but also equipped them with the necessary tools to bring their innovative ideas to life, thereby playing a pivotal role in uniting their efforts to build a sustainable future.

“This eco camp was very useful, especially for eco activist like me. We learned a lot of things and speakers were very motivating. I had an opportunity to meet with like-minded people and exchange the ideas.” – said Asadbek Masharipov, a participant of eco-camp from from Dashouz velayat.

“Youth is not just leaders of tomorrow, but also changemakers of today. With each idea shared and every action taken, the young generation is making our planet greener and more resilient. We hope that this Youth Eco Camp will serve as a platform for their bright minds to cultivate ideas and to grow into the roles of responsible citizens and innovative thinkers.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 7 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)