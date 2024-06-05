New Czech Ambassador to Turkmenistan met with Parliament Speaker and Deputy Foreign Minister

On 4 June 2024, Myakhri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, met with Lubomir Frebort, the newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tashkent). Ambassador Frebort presented copies of his credentials, according to the Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Ms. Byashimova congratulated Frebort on his appointment and offered Turkmenistan’s full support in facilitating his diplomatic activities.

The meeting focused on strengthening Turkmen-Czech relations across various areas of cooperation. The sides highlighted the success of past collaboration within international and regional organizations.

Discussions identified significant potential for growth in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, particularly in education and culture. The importance of bolstering the legal framework of the partnership was also emphasized.

***

On the same day, Ambassador Frebort presented his credentials to the Chairperson of the Mejlis, Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the achievements in the development of cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as at the parliamentary level, improving the work of parliamentary friendship groups.

***

From 2016 to 2020, Lubomir Frebort served as the Head of the EU Liaison Office in Turkmenistan, followed by a position as Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the country. Prior to his current appointment, he held the post of head of the EU general security and defence policy department of the security policy Department, Czech foreign ministry. In May 2024, Frebort presented his credentials as Czech Ambassador to Uzbekistan in Tashkent. ///nCa, 5 June 2024