TurkmenYouth4SDGs: UNDP Engages Youth on Sustainable Development Goals

On the eve of the World Environment Day, UNDP held a meeting with the country’s student youth at the UN building in Ashgabat.

During a meeting with students, UNDP specialists discussed topics such as the role of the younger generation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and combating the climate crisis, creating more sustainable cities, responsible consumption, and waste management.UNDP Turkmenistan project “Sustainable Cities” specialists introduced the participants of the meeting to the results of the project on the introduction of innovative energy efficiency technologies in the power industry.

The meeting was organized as part of the “#TurkmenYouth4SDGs” Educational Sessions series, launched by UNDP in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to engage the country’s student youth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ///nCa, 4 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

 

