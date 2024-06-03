Events abroad in honor of World Bicycle Day

Sports events were held in diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad in honor of World Bicycle Day, which was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2018 on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

On May 31, 2024, in London, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UK held cultural and sports events dedicated to World Bicycle Day, as well as to the 300th anniversary of the great thinker and poet of the East – Magtymguly Fragi, which was attended by the Embassy staff and Turkmen students studying in the UK.

On the same day, a similar event was held in Bucharest under the auspices of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania. The sport event was organized in the King Michael I Park with the support of the local municipality and the «Green Revolution» Association. It was attended by heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora and students.

Also, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and «Serena Hotels» organized the celebration of «World Bicycle Day – 2024» to promote healthy lifestyle and environmentally friendly modes of transport, the popularization of which directly contributes to the achievement of the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia together with the Cycling Federation of the country organized a bike ride in the city of Riyadh. The event was attended by the employees of the diplomatic mission and their family members, heads and representatives of the Cycling Federation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, athletes of the national cycling team of the Kingdom, teenagers and children with disabilities.

On June 2, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Armenia together with the City Hall of Yerevan organized a bike ride. The bike ride took place along one of the central avenues of Yerevan. The heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with family members, members of the Cycling Federation of Armenia, athletes and residents of the capital took part in the ride.

On June 3, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia, with the assistance of the Georgian National Cycling Federation, held a bike ride along the «Tbilisi-Mtskheta-Tbilisi» route dedicated to World Bicycle Day, as well as the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi. The route covered the central streets of Tbilisi, as well as the ancient capital of Georgia, Mtskheta.

In addition, bike rides took place in the capitals of the UAE, Russia, Germany, Kazakhstan, France, India and in Dubai, organized by the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in the United Arab Emirates. Employees of the country’s diplomatic mission and their family members, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora and student youth took part in the mass rides. ///MFA Turkmenistan

Here are some photos from the bike rides: