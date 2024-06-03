Ankara celebrates World Bicycle Day

News Central Asia (nCa)

On June 3, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye, together with the Turkish Cycling Federation, organized a bike ride dedicated to World Bicycle Day.

The mass sports event, held at the Ankara Botanical Park, was attended by leaders of the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Cycling Federation, athletes and media representatives.

At the start ceremony of the sports event, it was emphasized that the adoption, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the establishment of World Bicycle Day indicates the high appreciation by the world community of our country’s efforts to develop sports and the physical education movement, popularize cycling, and create conditions for the harmonious development of young people. generation, the formation of an ecological culture of society. ///nCa, 3 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye) 

 

 

