President of Turkmenistan leads bicycle rally in Ashgabat

Coinciding with the World Health Day, Turkmenistan organized on 7 April 2024 a bicycle rally in Ashgabat and the provincial capitals of the country.

It was a massive event, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The World Health Day 2024 is celebrated globally under the theme ‘My health, my right.’

Turkmenistan continues to strengthen and widen its healthcare network to leave no citizen behind.

The WHO warns that around the world, the right to health of millions is increasingly coming under threat. Diseases and disasters loom large as causes of death and disability. Conflicts are devastating lives, causing death, pain, hunger and psychological distress.

The holistic approach of Turkmenistan recognizes the health diplomacy as an important part of the composite discipline of diplomacy.

The most recent example of this is the delivery of gift packages including medicines and medical supplies to the children of Tajikistan on 4 April 2024. This was sponsored by the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The delivery of medicines took place on the day of the visit of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan.

On 6 April 2024, the president of Turkmenistan received a bicycle sent by the road cycling team of the UAE – Team Emirates. It was a gift from Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of the Office of the President of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The gift was to underline the support for the World Health Day.

/// 7 April 2024 [images credit WHO, TDH]

