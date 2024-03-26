News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Israel Embassy in Turkmenistan shared dates with orphans

Israel Embassy in Turkmenistan shared dates with orphans

By

The Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan shared dates to Ashgabat’s Döwletliler köşgi Palace (Orphans Palace) in honor of the holy month of Ramadan.

///nCa, 26 March 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan shared a sadaqa ritual meal to disabled persons and elders
  2. SedarGB visited the Orphans Palace in Ashgabat
  3. Israel to open permanent embassy in Turkmenistan
  4. 10th anniversary of establishment of embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan marked in ceremony held on 20 July 2023 in Ashgabat
  5. Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Turkmenistan – Cohen met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his Turkmen counterpart – Israeli Embassy opened in Ashgabat
  6. Statement of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan on the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall – embassy opens book of condolences
  7. Turkmenistan and the State of Israel develop cooperation in the field of healthcare
  8. Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
  9. UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan visited Orphanage in Ashgabat
  10. Президент Сердар Бердымухамедов посетил столичный Дворец для детей-сирот
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan