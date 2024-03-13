A Spanish delegation visits Ashgabat

A Spanish delegation arrived in Ashgabat, which included representatives of 11 Spanish companies such as Ibertest, Nobargi, Typsa, Cesce, Tubacex, Almar Water, Teltronic and others.

• Ibertest is a manufacturer of equipment for physical and mechanical testing of materials.

• TYPSA – supports public, private and institutional clients by developing projects in the fields of transport, water supply, construction, renewable energy and rural development from concept to commissioning and operation.

• Cesce – Export Credit Agency

• Tubacex is a world leader in the production of high-value-added products from advanced stainless steels and special alloys for energy sector.

• Almar Water Solutions is the world’s leading water infrastructure and service development company, creating innovative utilities.

• Teltronic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of communication systems

The delegation plans to meet with the leadership of 20 ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, within the framework of the working visit of a representative delegation of the Spanish business community, on 13 March 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov met with the Ambassador of Spain to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Marcos Gomez Martinez.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as the organization of high-level contacts and cultural and humanitarian events.

The sides emphasized that this visit would be the next step in strengthening trade and economic relations between two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue diplomatic contacts in accordance with the agreements reached. ///nCa, 13 March 2024