USA-Central Asia Business Dialogue to be held in Almaty

The inaugural business dialogue in the USA-Central Asia format (B5+1 Forum) will take place on 13-15 March 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

B5+1 was initiated as part of a larger program called “Improving the Business Environment in Central Asia” (IBECA), which is administered by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) – an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC), under the funding from the US Department of State.

With the support of the U.S. Department of State, CIPE led the initiative to create the B5+1 business dialogue platform, parallel to the diplomatic work of C5+1.

The agenda of the upcoming forum in Almaty is designed as a platform for key representatives from each of these stakeholder groups to provide their feedback on solutions to doing business in the region and discuss the opportunities for economic growth and interconnectivity.

For over a year, CIPE and its partners across Central Asia have been leading conversations and roundtables with business groups and other major stakeholders to identify themes and practical measures that must be considered when developing economic policies that advance regional integration.

This includes extensive consultations and discussions with more than 500 experts and 400 business organizations. As a result, five priority sectors have been identified as likely to be most attractive to international investors and critical for developing regional markets: transport and logistics, e-commerce, tourism, green and renewable energy, and agribusiness.

Day One (“Looking within Central Asia“) will outline the B5+1 objectives and expected outcomes and provide expert and business perspectives on improving economic integration and the investment climate. Policy makers will share the C5+1 governments’ vision for private sector engagement to achieve common economic goals, along with feedback from the expert and business communities.

Day Two (“Central Asia’s place in the world economy”) will offer an international perspective on promoting trade and investment flows in Central Asia. Following a keynote address by Dr. S. Frederick Starr on “Central Asia and the World,” panelists from international institutions will reflect on regional achievements, economic development agendas, and emerging partnerships to strengthen economic integration. American companies will share insights on investing in priority sectors in Central Asia, while local business associations will discuss lessons and opportunities for advocacy and public-private dialogue to grow and access new markets, both nationally and regionally.

At the end of the event, a joint statement will be adopted, which will enshrine a commitment to work together on a common agenda aimed at strengthening economic cooperation by improving access to innovation, foreign investment and international trade flows.

Read more about the B5+1 Forum here: https://www.cipe.org/newsroom/when-b51-is-more-than-6-connecting-business-for-regional-and-global-prosperity ///nCa, 12 March 2024