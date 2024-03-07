Turkmenistan Joins the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry

The Extraordinary Meeting of the General Assembly of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) was held on 6 March 2024 via video conference. The meeting brought together representatives from member countries Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan as well as representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The most significant event of the meeting was the unanimous vote to grant Turkmenistan full membership in the TCCI. Previously, Turkmenistan held observer status.

Additionally, the agenda focused on fostering multilateral cooperation within the Turkic states’ trade and industry sectors. Discussions aimed to enhance business-to-business relations and elevate them to a new level, according to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

About the TCCI

The Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) established in 2019 with a permanent Secretariat in Istanbul, with a view to support and foster cooperation among the business circles of the Turkic States and thus further achieve economic integration and economic and social development therein.

Current TCCI Members:

National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan (ASK)

National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan (ATAMEKEN)

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic (CCI)

Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB)

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCI)

Observer Members: Hungary, Northern Cyprus

///nCa, 7 March 2024