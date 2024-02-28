Bozhong of China is now the world’s largest offshore metamorphic rock hydrocarbon field

nCa Report

Several sources including Upstream and WorldOil have reported that CNOOC Ltd., China’s state-run offshore O&G company, has made an additional gas discovery at its Bozhong 26-6 field.

The discovery of an additional 40 MMcmg (1.4 Tcfg) now brings Bozhong’s proven reserves to 200 MMcmg (7.1 Tcfg), and thus is reputedly the largest metamorphic rock oil field in the world.

The Bozhong 26-6 fields boasts confirmed hydrocarbons reserves exceeding 1.3 billion barrels

The appraisal well Bozhong 26-2 North recorded daily outflow of 390 cubic meters of oil and 50,000 cubic meters of gas.

According to WorldOil, the Bozhong 26-6 field, discovered in 2023, sits in the southern region of China’s Bohai Sea in a water depth of approximately 22 m (72 ft). CNOCC has embarked on an extensive exploration campaign in the area, drilling several evaluation wells.

Additionally, the Global Times reported that tests indicated a production rate of 1.76 MMcfd, setting a record for the highest production capacity by newly drilled wells in the field.

Metamorphic reservoir petroleum is a special type of petroleum whose oil-reserving rock has been subject to weathering corrosion or tectonic deformation.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation, or CNOOC Group, is the third-largest national oil company in China, after CNPC and China Petrochemical Corporation. The CNOOC Group focuses on the exploitation, exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, along with its subsidiary COOEC.

The Bohai Sea is a marginal sea approximately 77,000 km2 (30,000 sq mi) in area on the east coast of Mainland China. It is the northwestern and innermost extension of the Yellow Sea, to which it connects to the east via the Bohai Strait. It has a mean depth of approximately 18 meters (59 ft), with a maximum depth of about 80 meters (260 ft) located in the northern part of the Bohai Strait.

Oil fields in Bohai Bay Basin

The Bohai Sea is enclosed by three provinces and one direct-administered municipality from three different regions of China—Liaoning Province (of Northeast China), Hebei Province and Tianjin Municipality (of North China), and Shandong Province (of East China). It is the center of the Bohai Economic Rim, and its proximity to the Chinese capital of Beijing and the municipality of Tianjin makes it one of the busiest seaways in the world.

The entrance to the Bohai Sea is considered a part of the territorial sea of the People’s Republic of China due to the presence of the Miaodao islands. China declared the Bohai sea to be part of its inland waters in 1958. /// nCa, 27 February 2024 [some parts from Upstream, WorldOil, Wikipedia – images credit WorldOil/Wikipedia]