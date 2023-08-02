Annual production capacity of Galkynysh gas field of Turkmenistan will reach 200 billion cubic meters

The Galkynysh gas field of Turkmenistan is being developed in successive stages. On completion of the seventh stage, the annual production capacity will reach 200 bcm (billion cubic meters). This was reported by the Turkmen media including the Neutral Turkmenistan and Turkmenportal on 1 August 2023.

Galkynysh is the second largest gas field in the world with estimated reserves of 27 trillion cubic meters.

The production from Galkynysh will feed the Turkmenistan-China and TAPI pipelines.

Through the East-West main trunk, it could also be available for any other export destination. /// nCa, 2 August 2023

