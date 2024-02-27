Turkmen Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Cooperation with Romanian Parliamentarian

On 27 February 2024, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania, A. Annaev, met with Anquetil-Károly Kolcsár, the Co-Chairman of the Romanian side of the inter-parliamentary Turkmen-Romanian friendship group. Initiated by the Turkmen side, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and future plans.

Both parties commended the positive experience of interaction at the interparliamentary level between the two countries. They identified key areas for collaboration, including political and diplomatic ties, fuel and energy, transportation and communication, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The main focus of the discussion was on intensifying dialogue between the parliaments. Recognizing the crucial role of the Turkmen-Romanian interparliamentary friendship group established in 2017, the parties agreed to exchange updated compositions of their respective national groups within the friendship group. It was agreed to explore the possibility of holding group’s next meeting in Ashgabat, tentatively scheduled for April or the second decade of June 2024.

During the discussion on cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the Ambassador highlighted that Turkmenistan’s proposal to declare 2024 “The Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World – Magtymguly Fragi” was unanimously supported at the 39th meeting of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held in Bursa, Türkiye, on 5 November 2022. He also informed of ongoing preparations for the 300th anniversary of the great poet-philosopher, both at nationally and internationally.

In this context, it was proposed to build a monument dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi in Romania.

The parties also agreed to hold joint events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

In conclusion, the parties noted that the documentary film about Turkmenistan prepared by the Romanian National Television, which showcased the economic achievements and elements of the cultural heritage of the country, also provided an opportunity to further popularize Turkmenistan in Romania, and made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral cultural ties and the rapprochement of two peoples. ///nCa, 27 February 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)